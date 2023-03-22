Seahawks bring in veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr for visit

The Seattle Seahawks have a few holes to fill along the defensive line, and there’s one former second-round pick who could soon join the roster.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that Mario Edwards Jr, who last played for the Tennessee Titans, was brought in for a visit to the VMAC.

A national champion at Florida State, Edwards was a second-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He spent three seasons with Oakland before bouncing around the league, including one-year stays with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, two seasons with the Chicago Bears, and then the aforementioned 2022 season with the Titans.

Edwards has recorded at least two sacks in every season of his career except 2016, when he missed most of the year with a hip injury. With the Titans he had three sacks, four tackles for loss, and a career-high 11 quarterback hits.

One of the strengths of Edwards’ game is his run defense, and he was part of a rotation in Tennessee that had the #1 run defense by DVOA. He was also a standout run stopper when he was with the Raiders. Given Seattle’s difficulties stopping the run, they may be leaning into that part of Edwards’ game over what he can do pressuring the quarterback.