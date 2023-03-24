We can speculate and theorize but none of us know for sure how Clint Hurtt and our Seattle Seahawks will utilize all the new players they’ve acquired (and yet to aquire via the draft and such). Exciting and promising, we wait and see for all the pieces to fall into place. Follow along on Field Gulls this off-season as those that know, and a few that don’t, tell you what’s what. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

If the Seahawks want to trade up for a QB, I won’t tear up old pics of us together - Seaside Joe

Trade with Texans for a QB? I'm ready to believe in conspiracy theories: Seaside Joe 1482

Seahawks Soar in FO's 2023 Free Agency Grades | Football Outsiders

Seattle was able to re-sign Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith to a bargain-bin contract, which in turn allowed them to invest heavily on defense.

Daniel Jeremiah: Dre’Mont Jones a ‘home run signing’ for Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

Having Jones not only helps give a solution to the Seahawks' biggest weakness, it also allows them flexibility at the No. 5 overall pick.

Seahawks DB Tariq Woolen supports Roadrunners at UTSA Pro Day - KSAT

Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen returned to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday afternoon, as UTSA held their annual Pro Day, where 10 former Roadrunners football players went through a series of drills in front of personnel from more than a dozen NFL teams.

Bryce Young’s pro-day was a low-key event « Seahawks Draft Blog

If C.J. Stroud set out to put on a show yesterday (read my review here), Bryce Young’s pro-day had a very different vibe.

Bumpus: How Seahawks' Julian Love addition can help Coby Bryant - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks added a unique DB in Julian Love last week, and Michael Bumpus thinks that signing will greatly impact Coby Bryant.

Seahawks' Schneider explains why Al Woods was cut, but could return - Seattle Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider explained why the team parted ways with veteran NT Al Woods and why the big defender may return to Seattle.

Seahawks GM Schneider talks adding LB Bush, what it means for Wagner - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have signed a linebacker in free agency, but it wasn't Bobby Wagner. Does that rule out a reunion? GM John Schneider answers.

Thom Fermstad Recognized With Pro Football Hall Of Fame Award Of Excellence - Seahawks.com

Longtime Seahawks director of video Thom Fermstad was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with an Award of Excellence, one of five film/video directors honored in the 2023 class.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: Quietest Route to Hall of Fame Ever? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A route-running wizard with a knack for theatrics, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett may be the most underappreciated star in the NFL today. As voters continue to miss wide right keeping him off All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, they're also failing to notice a Canton-worthy career in the works.

NFC West News

4-3 OLB Will Anderson Jr. and Nolan Smith By the Numbers/Tape - Revenge of the Birds

I thought it would be interesting to pool our insights as to how each of us would compare and contract the top two 4-3 OLB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to commence five weeks from tonight.

Post Free Agency NFL Mock Draft: Top QB Prospect Falls - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Richie Bradshaw's 2023 NFL Draft mock 4.0 features a two-round simulation including quarterback trades.

Why Sam Darnold is a Perfect Signing for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are multiple factors behind the signing of Sam Darnold that makes perfect sense for the 49ers.

49ers news: Steve Wilks, Klint Kubiak, and two others officially hired by the 49ers - Niners Nation

2 fresh faces to go along with 2 names that we were already familiar with

Rams 2023 mock draft: L.A. finds diamonds in the rough on day 3 - Turf Show Times

Will Rams find another diamond in the rough in the sixth-round?

Los Angeles Rams Special Teams Taking Major Blow in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After the most recent wave of player departures, the special teams unit for the Los Angeles Rams has quickly become an area that will need to see some overhaul this offseason.

Around The NFL

NFL sends warning to teams about Lamar Jackson representative - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL issued a warning to teams regarding an unauthorized representative reaching out to teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson.

NFL free agency: Additions, subtractions, what's left for each team - ESPN.com

Tremaine Edmunds was a headliner on an aggressive free agency period for the Bears. How did Chicago, and every other NFL team, fare?

Ezekiel Elliott report followed quickly by cryptic, dismissive tweets from Jets RBs - Yahoo Sports

Ezekiel Elliott's reported free-agent wish list includes the Jets.

Jones: With Lamar Jackson, NFL owners show it’s control they care about the most - The Athletic

One year after they fought for Deshaun Watson, owners are clearly trying to regain the upper hand and reign in quarterback contracts.