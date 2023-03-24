2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Running back Tony Jones Jr signs with Broncos

We’ve got some Seattle Seahawks free agency news, however minor it may be! News is still news, after all.

Running back Tony Jones Jr has reunited with Sean Payton, signing a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Jones previously played for Payton when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Jones joined the Seahawks midway through the 2022 season after he was claimed off of waivers when Seattle had some injury issues at the position. In limited playing time he rushed for 16 yards on 8 carries and caught three passes for 18 yards. Most notable about his game against the Los Angeles Rams is, well, when he lost his contacts.

After getting waived and put back onto the practice squad, Jones was elevated to the active roster for the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones was a restricted free agent at the end of the season but Seattle chose not to tender him, making him unrestricted.

If it wasn’t clear already when Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer left earlier this month, the Seahawks could use another running back or two before training camp. Unless they re-sign Godwin Igwebuike, the only running backs on the roster are Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, and I guess Darwin Thompson since he signed a reserve/futures deal.