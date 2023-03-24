2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Cleveland Browns sign Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin’s visit with the Cleveland Browns has turned into a contract.

The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has agreed to a one-year contract with Cleveland, per ESPN’s Field Yates. This comes on the heels of the Browns trading for former New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore, providing some more promising depth behind Amari Cooper.

Goodwin spent 2022 in Seattle, amassing 27 catches for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns as the third wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Of those 27 receptions, 16 gained at least 10 yards and 18 of them resulted in a first down (or a touchdown). His season was cut short in December with wrist and shoulder injuries that landed him on the IR.

2023 will be the Seahawks’ fourth different WR3 in as many seasons. David Moore (currently out of the league) wrapped up his rookie deal in 2020, Freddie Swain got promoted in 2021 but is now with the Miami Dolphins, and now Marquise Goodwin is Cleveland bound. Unless you’re extraordinarily high on Dareke Young or a believer that Dee Eskridge can both stay healthy and get himself more involved in the offense, there is literally no reason for Seattle not to invest draft capital at the WR position next month.