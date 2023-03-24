2023 Seahawks Free Agency: How much Seattle is paying Julian Love

The second week of free agency is about to close, and for the Seattle Seahawks it was a week that was not as busy as the opening flurry of signings and moves. With many of the big questions on the roster already addressed with the addition of Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Devin Bush and Julian Love, things quickly moved into cleanup mode. That put the Hawks in position where they released veteran, and defensive captain, Al Woods in a cap move, while traveling across the country visiting the quarterbacks who many anticipate will be selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Friday the details of the contract of Julian Love were reported by Dan Duggan, the beat reporter for the New York Giants for The Athletic, and the numbers came in almost exactly where expected.

Julian Love contract details with the Seahawks, per source: 2 years, $12M with $5.98M guaranteed, including a $4.82M signing bonus.



2023 cap hit: $3.9M

2024 cap hit: $8.1M — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 24, 2023

It is impossible to know exactly how the cap hits each season break down for Love without knowing the base salaries, but typically the base salaries are reported and the cap hit has to be reverse engineered.