How does Devin Bush fit into the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive scheme for next season? 49ers trade for a kicker? And a quick review of upcoming changes in the NFL rulebook. Let’s dive in!

Seahawks News

The top-5 QBs from the last 15 NFL Drafts - Seaside Joe

We need a reminder of "perspective" on the odds of becoming a good QB: Seaside Joe 1483

Analysis: What to make of Seahawks' selfies with top QB prospects - The Seattle Times

Another day, another selfie posted on the Seahawks official Twitter page of the team's brain trust happily huddled around a quarterback expected to go at the top of the NFL draft.

Devin Bush signing doesn’t mean Seahawks can’t also add Bobby Wagner - Seahawks Wire

During his weekly radio show, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider confirmed the team is continuing to talk with free-agent LB Bobby Wagner.

Will Levis’ pro-day deserves more credit & attention « Seahawks Draft Blog

Before I get into the Will Levis review, a general thought. I think the Seahawks are telling us how the early part of this draft is going to shake out.

Want to know who Seahawks will draft? Look to the Senior Bowl - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Maura Dooley breaks down why the Senior Bowl has become a reliable source of Seahawks draft picks in recent years.

Friday Round-Up: Insights From College Pro Days And More On The Latest Episode Of The John Schneider Show - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks GM joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton for his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710AM.

Seattle Seahawks Film Breakdown: Where Does LB Devin Bush Fit in Seattle's Defense? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following three tough years marred by injuries and up and down play in Pittsburgh, the Seattle Seahawks decided to roll the dice on former top-10 pick Devin Bush. What does he bring to the table and how can his new team maximize his abilities?

NFC West News

49ers news: Why replacing Charles Omenihu must be a draft priority for the 49ers - Niners Nation

San Francisco’s D-Line needs inside-out versatility.

49ers make surprising trade for kicker - Larry Brown Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have made a pretty surprising trade for a kicker this week, according to a report.

San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft 1.0: Weapons of Choice - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Predicting which players the San Francisco 49ers will select in the upcoming draft.

Firing Kliff Kingsbury Was Cardinals' Best Move This Offseason - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals haven't done much this offseason, but firing Kliff Kingsbury was the best move they've done according to Bleacher Report.

If the Arizona Cardinals are resetting expected to have a top 2024 NFL Draft pick...is anyone worth it? - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona has taken a tumble in power rankings and not "trying" to compete in 2023...meaning a high pick in 2024. Which begs the question of if there’s anyone is worth tanking for?

Rams Draft: Could Rams and Les Snead draft a kicker in the 7th round? - Turf Show Times

Will Rams find special teams aces in the seventh round of NFL Draft?

Rams COO Kevin Demoff explains team's shift in approach entering 2023 - NFL.com

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Friday to explain the team's decisions so far in the 2023 offseason.

'Make No Mistake': Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff Makes Bold Super Bowl LVIII Claims - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite a slow start to free agency for the Rams, COO Kevin Demoff has high expectations for this season.

Around The NFL

NFL owners meetings: Here are some proposed rule changes that will be debated next week - Yahoo Sports

Penalties, replay and kickoffs will be among the rule changes proposed by teams and the league.

Given NFL's plan to flex Thursday night games, maybe Mark Cuban was right, after all - ProFootballTalk

Mark Cuban may have been right all along.

Lions upgrade secondary with Gardner-Johnson, Sutton, Moseley signings - Detroit Lions - ESPN

If the goal during free agency was to upgrade the secondary, consider that mission accomplished after three aggressive acquisitions by Detroit.

2023 NFL free agency: Yannick Ngakoue, DJ Chark among veterans who can still contribute - NFL.com

Many notable free agents are off the market -- but there are still plenty of capable players out there. Jim Trotter identifies seven available veteran players who can contribute in 2023.

Zrebiec: Nobody looks good in Ravens-Lamar Jackson saga - The Athletic

Jackson still garners a ton of support, but there’s a growing sect of Baltimore fans tired of the drama and tired of the contract stalemate.

2023 NFL free agency: Ranking five best and five worst signings, from Lions roaring to Jimmy Garoppolo gamble - CBSSports.com

The best and worst deals from NFL free agency thus far