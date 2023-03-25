XFL, Week 6: Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians game thread

Rise and shine, everyone! XFL is on. Who needs March Madness, anyway? Your bracket likely got shredded last Thursday afternoon.

The Seattle Sea Dragons (3-2) started with two defeats but have won three in a row. The Orlando Guardians (0-5) haven’t won any games and stink. They have allowed at least 30 points in four of their first matchups, and have been held to no more than 16 points on four occasions. This should be a win for Seattle but they do nothing easy! Every game has been within one possession with the opportunity for a winning drive for either the Sea Dragons or their opponents in the final minutes of the 4th quarter.

Devin Bush just signed with the Seattle Seahawks, well guess what? His dad, Devin Bush Sr, just joined Orlando’s coaching staff. Other Seahawks connections on the Guardians include cornerback Tye Smith, quarterback Paxton Lynch, and I guess Lance Lenoir since he had a cup of coffee with the Seahawks in 2020.

ABC and ESPN+ have the broadcast starting at 10 AM PT.

