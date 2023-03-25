Report: Seahawks schedule another Top-30 visit with a safety

The Seattle Seahawks have already had two Top-30 draft visits with safeties Jordan Howden and Jammie Robinson, and now a third has been lined up.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports that the Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs both have scheduled visits with New Mexico’s Jerrick Reed II. His Pro Day stats are pretty impressive relative to those who were invited to the NFL combine.

.@UNMLoboFB S Jerrick Reed II has Top 30 visits scheduled with #Chiefs and #Seahawks, per league source.



Reed had an outstanding Pro Day

40: 4.46 (Tied for 3rd among S at combine)

Bench: 18 reps

VJ: 38” ( 5th at combine)

Broad: 10-2 (8th at combine)

3C: 7.16

SS: 4.31 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 24, 2023

Reed, a preseason All-Mountain West Conference selection last season, is listed at 5’9 1/2”, 196 lbs with 31” arm length.

Here’s a brief breakdown on Reed’s career from All Seahawks’ Corbin Smith:

The former New Mexico standout enjoyed a stellar collegiate career, showing a nose for the football in coverage while registering seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups. While missed tackles were problematic at times, he also proved to be a playmaker against the run while seeing action in the box, at free safety, and in the slot, racking up 266 career tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. Though he wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, he put on a show at his pro day workout running a 4.46 40-yard dash and posting a 38-inch vertical, which would have ranked in the top five for the position in Indianapolis. An athletic prospect with positional versatility, he could be a late round developmental candidate at safety or the slot.

Not every Top-30 visit results in that player getting drafted by the interested team, but it is notable that the Seahawks have already signed safety Julian Love from the New York Giants and have looked at/are taking a look at three safeties during this pre-draft process. There might be a little extra contingency given the health of Jamal Adams.