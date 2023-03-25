Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 76: Gregg Bell

The awesome and straightforward Gregg Bell goes deep on a position-by-position breakdown of the Seahawks, including the impact of Geno Smith’s deal (4:19), the additions of Dre’Mont Jones (11:38), Jarran Reed (30:41), Devin Bush (42:43), Julian Love (52:53) — and what they mean for players like Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams. Plus, how these free agency moves shape Seattle’s approach to the draft (1:01:36). goes deep on a position-by-position breakdown of the team, including the impact of Geno Smith’s deal (4:19), the additions of Dre’Mont Jones (11:38), Jarran Reed (30:41), Devin Bush (42:43), Julian Love (52:53) — and what they mean for players like Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams.

Plus, how these free agency moves shape Seattle’s approach to the draft (1:01:36).

Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

—

