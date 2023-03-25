What a Saturday!

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing the move everybody hoped for, and Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner will return to end his career in Seattle.

Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023

The move was not actually broken by Adam Schefter above, but by legendary and infamous recruiter, free safety Quandre Diggs. He posted a full four minutes before Schefter that Wagner - whom Diggs has been publicly recruiting heavily - would be returning to the team.

According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense!



Reported by @qdiggs6



12’s rejoice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 25, 2023

Whether or not the Seahawks draft a linebacker next month - and they probably will - you’d have to think this puts the team in at incredible ease to where they were three weeks ago. Devin Bush can play alongside Wagner while the return of Jordyn Brooks is still on the horizon.

While we await contract terms, $7 million is the same amount going to LB Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and clearly became a target for Wagner.

He becomes the only member of the Legion of Boom to go and play for another team, and then return to Seattle for an NFL season.

Welcome home, Bobby.