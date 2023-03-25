 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Welcome home, Bobby Wagner! Seahawks sign franchise icon to one-year deal

The legendary linebacker is back in Seattle.

By Tyler Alsin
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

What a Saturday!

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing the move everybody hoped for, and Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner will return to end his career in Seattle.

The move was not actually broken by Adam Schefter above, but by legendary and infamous recruiter, free safety Quandre Diggs. He posted a full four minutes before Schefter that Wagner - whom Diggs has been publicly recruiting heavily - would be returning to the team.

Whether or not the Seahawks draft a linebacker next month - and they probably will - you’d have to think this puts the team in at incredible ease to where they were three weeks ago. Devin Bush can play alongside Wagner while the return of Jordyn Brooks is still on the horizon.

While we await contract terms, $7 million is the same amount going to LB Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and clearly became a target for Wagner.

He becomes the only member of the Legion of Boom to go and play for another team, and then return to Seattle for an NFL season.

Welcome home, Bobby.

