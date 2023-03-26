Seahawks Reacts Results: Most expect Seattle to take a quarterback in NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We asked, and you answered! The results are in for this week’s special offseason edition of SB Nation Reacts, and everyone gave Seattle a passing grade for their free agency haul. Outside of Dre’Mont Jones it wasn’t a splashy free agency for the Seahawks, but the cheaper deals such as Devin Bush, Evan Brown, and Julian Love are typical of Pete Carroll and John Schneider, and the consensus grade is a B. This was also done before the Seahawks signed Bobby Wagner, so please note that!

Oh yeah, don’t forget they kept Geno Smith.

Speaking of Geno, his contract indicates that the Seahawks could still draft a quarterback next month. We divided the yes answers into a standard yes, which implies they’d take one in Round 1, and then a “Yes, but not in Round 1” answer for those who think Seattle will take a flyer on someone else in Day 2 or 3.

Either way, the responses are overwhelmingly in believe that the Seahawks will take a quarterback at any point in the draft.

Seattle’s been busy on a Pro Day tour, which could be a smokescreen or an indicator they really do want a top quarterback prospect now.

