Bobby Wagner is back. How are we feeling about it? Where do you think he fits in our defense’s scheme? Who do you want with the first two picks in the first round? Tell us! let’s chat!

#np Sour Mango by Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks Draft Plans: QB interest could be ploy for Jalen Carter, Will Anderson - Seaside Joe

What's the TRUTH about Carter, character concerns, weight issues, and the Seahawks draft plans? 3/25/2023 A Seaside Bonus special edition

Bobby Wagner is re-signing with the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s been pretty clear since Bobby Wagner’s departure from the Rams that his preference was to return to Seattle. He’s coming home, which will have many Seahawks fans rejoicing. It will be a feel-good story in the city and it means linebacker is no longer a need for the team.

Rost: What to know about recent Seahawks pro day visits - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have been front and center at recent pro days, including Ohio State's. Stacy Rost explains what to know about the visits.

Seahawks Draft: 3 interior OL prospects Ray Roberts is keeping an eye on - Seattle Sports

There are three interior offensive linemen Ray Roberts is keeping an eye on in the NFL Draft who he thinks could help the Seahawks.

4 Things To Know About New Seahawks LB Devin Bush - Seahawks.com

Learn more about recent Seahawks free agent acquisition, Devin Bush.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Target? Minnesota Center John Michael Schmitz is 'That Guy' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz is among the top prospects at his position and would fill a long-term need for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Have the 49ers Done Enough in Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Outside of the splash signing of Javon Hargrave, the free agency period for the 49ers can be viewed as underwhelming.

Are Arizona Cardinals Asking Too Much for DeAndre Hopkins? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals continue shopping WR DeAndre Hopkins. Now, the team has reportedly re-visited their demands for the receiver.

Cardinals sign Krys Barnes to a one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona signed three new linebackers so far in free agency

Rams “intend to win Super Bowl” per COO: Is Kevin Demoff delusional? - Turf Show Times

The Rams COO says the plan is to win the Super Bowl next season

Los Angeles Rams Biggest Need? 'All of Them,' says PFF Analyst - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have lost several key players from their Super Bowl team - to the extent that one analyst feels there's a need for upgrades at every position.

Around The NFL

Sean Payton lures longtime assistant coach out of retirement - Larry Brown Sports

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has lured a noteworthy former New Orleans Saints assistant coach out of retirement.

Why Eagles' QB Sneak Should Be Banned | Football Outsiders

Is it good for the NFL when Jalen Hurts converts almost all of his fourth-and-1 runs?

2023 NFL mock draft 6.0: QBs go in 4 of top 6 picks, with some serious steals in late first round - Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.

NFL Competition Committee calls officiating consistency a top priority - ProFootballTalk

Although NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claimed before the Super Bowl that the league’s officiating has never been better, the NFL recognizes the need to make officiating more consistent.

Bears' Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: 'All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits' - NFL.com

The Chicago Bears' trade out of the No. 1 overall spot in the upcoming draft cemented quarterback Justin Fields as the franchise cornerstone, a decision coach Matt Eberflus discussed with NFL Network’s Judy Battista at the Annual League Meeting on Saturda

Giants HC Brian Daboll looking beyond 'foundation' laid in first season: We 'have a long way to go' - NFL.com

Giants head coach Biran Daboll is pleased with the start he's had in New York, but as the roster turnover has gotten underway, he admits the 2023 iteration of the team has "a long way to go" to build of its foundation.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry among 14 trade candidates who could be shopped ahead of, during 2023 NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

A look ahead to some splashy names who could be available