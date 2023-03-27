Seattle Seahawks faithful, we’ve had an eventful offseason so far. After two weeks of free agency, the hometown team has addressed most of its roster vacancies with an unexpected haste, no doubt. The draft approaches, in fact its about a month away, and the remaining vacancies will be filled with the usual interesting suspects. Keep up with all the excitement, all the prospects, all the unsigned players, all the rickety racket and such, and hit them links below!

Seahawks News

Seahawks roster: 5 remaining needs that could be filled with first 5 draft picks - Seaside Joe

Free agency was a great first step, but current depth chart and 2024 free agents exemplify direction Seattle could go in the draft: 3/26/2023

Throwback uniform concept art designed by Seahawks fan - Seahawks Wire

Well 12's, what do you think?

Curtis Allen’s salary cap update two weeks into free agency « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post by Curtis Allen…

Seahawks Draft: The All-American WR that's still being slept on - Seattle Sports

One potential Seahawks draft pick who Michael Bumpus thinks deserves more love is Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, a 2022 All-American.

Ray Roberts: Seahawks appear to upgrade at center with Evan Brown - Seattle Sports

After taking a closer look at new Seahawks center Evan Brown, former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts is intrigued by his potential.

Seahawks 2023 Free Agency Tracker - Seahawks.com

Keeping track of all the Seahawks’ moves in free agency.

Seattle Seahawks 'Private' Meeting with Alabama QB Bryce Young; NFL Draft Surprise at No. 5? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Will Alabama's Bryce Young be available No. 5? That seems doubtful. Will one of the top QBs be available? The math suggests "yes.'' Will Seattle draft a QB at 5? That, for now, remains "private.''

NFC West News

49ers' 53-man roster: A way-too-early look at group for 2023 NFL season - NBC Sports Bay Area

With the addition of a veteran kicker to replace Robbie Gould, the 49ers now have players at every spot on their depth chart.

Which Departed Free Agent Will Sting the 49ers the Most? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which free agent the San Francisco 49ers will miss the most.

Encouraging Update Given on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is progressing through rehab well, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Sunday Morning Java Chat: MODS Squad - Revenge of the Birds

A week ago I wrote a thread asking whether the Cardinals were finished signing free agents. As it turns out, this past week MODS (Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears) have been on bargain hunter’s...

Rams Draft: Jaren Hall, Aidan O’Connell on L.A.’s radar for day 3 QBs - Turf Show Times

Two names that have been connected to LA and would make sense for Sean McVay

Provo to LA? BYU Cougars QB Jaren Hall Could Be Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft Fit - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are said to have a literal passing interest in BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, who could potentially be bred to succeed Matthew Stafford.

Around The NFL

New York Jets want to keep lucky 13th pick - New York Jets - ESPN

The 13th pick has produced eight Pro Bowl players in the past 10 years, one reason the Jets don't want to give it up in Aaron Rodgers trade talks.

Ranking Patriots' needs, as they face longest SB odds under Belichick - New England Patriots - ESPN

Which positions do the Patriots still have to address now that the initial wave of free agency has passed?

HC Robert Saleh: To have a guy like Aaron Rodgers want to play for Jets 'shows how far we've come' - NFL.com

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows how far the organization has come when a player of Aaron Rodgers' caliber is interested in joining them, but he's also excited for the defense and wide receiver group even before a trade might occur.

2023 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Will Levis falls and a surprise team trades up for him; Bucs nab Round 2 QB - CBSSports.com

The first three rounds see 13 edge rushers, 16 cornerbacks, 18 O-linemen ... and five QBs go off the board

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Tua Tagovailoa's potential for next season: 'I can see a hunger in him' - NFL.com

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is looking to the future, especially with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I can see a hunger in him that I’m excited to watch play out,” McDaniel said to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting.

Top remaining need for all 32 NFL teams and how the teams may address them - The Athletic

The Athletic’s NFL staff identifies the biggest remaining need for every team with free agency underway and the draft a month away.

As broadcasting patterns shift, potential antitrust liability looms for the NFL - ProFootballTalk

For the most part, the NFL sails through clear, open waters. But there’s an iceberg out there, whether the league is worried about it or not.