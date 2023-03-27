2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Backup center Kyle Fuller reportedly signs with Broncos

While everyone was celebrating the return of Bobby Wagner to the Seattle Seahawks, another Seahawks-related free agent move was also made.

Reserve center Kyle Fuller has agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, per Aaron Wilson. Denver already has a starting center in Lloyd Cushenberry III so presumably Fuller is going to be competing for a roster spot in Colorado. Fuller also has familiarity with Russell Wilson, so that may be a factor in bringing him on board.

Fuller was with the Seahawks from 2020-2022 and made ten starts at center during this time with the team. The bulk of his starts came in the 2021 season, when Ethan Pocic missed time due to injury. This season he only had 51 offensive snaps, with Austin Blythe starting in every game.

This news signifies that the Seahawks are essentially starting over at center. Fuller isn’t the backup anymore, Blythe has retired, so Evan Brown figures to be the new starter (unless a rookie comes in and takes the job in Day 1). Damien Lewis has one game under his belt as a backup center, so that’s it. I suppose Joey Hunt could be an option given he signed a futures contract, but I don’t think that we want to revisit that experience again.