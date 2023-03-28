In Today’s Links: What’s left on our Seahawks’ to-do list? What will it take for Trey Lance to supplant Brock Purdy as QB1 for the 49ers? The Lions are feeling good these days. How far can they go next year? All that and more!

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks draft showdown: Jalen Carter or Will Levis? My most controversial opinions - Seaside Joe

What nobody is saying about Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford on the trade block, Lions moving up, and other controversial takes: Seaside Joe 1485

2023 NFL draft: Utah OL Braeden Daniels has top-30 visit with Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

Daniels' best selling point is that he has experience lining up all over the place.

Six things I think about the Seahawks’ draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

— They have to be confident they can land impact D-liners in the draft

Hasselbeck: How Seahawks may use Bobby Wagner differently in return - Seattle Sports

Bobby Wagner comes back to the Seahawks a year older, and former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck thinks that may play into his role.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Players & Fans React To Bobby Wagner’s Homecoming - Seahawks.com

The return of linebacker Bobby Wagner via free agency brought plenty of great reactions.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft 2023 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic

The Seahawks have two first-round picks and 10 selections overall in the draft. Who might Seattle take when all is said and done?

Seattle Seahawks To-Do List: What's Left Before NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following their latest move reuniting with Bobby Wagner, the Seattle Seahawks still have some work left to do filling out their roster. With title contention remaining the franchise's goal, a few dominos need to fall before next month's critical draft.

NFC West News

49ers news: John Lynch said Brock Purdy is ‘the leader in the clubhouse’ to be the starting QB when healthy - Niners Nation

The 49ers GM sounds hopeful that Purdy would be healthy enough for training camp

Trey Lance can Try, but the 49ers Already Have Their Starting Quarterback - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The writing has been on the wall for months with the direction that the 49ers were going in with their starting quarterback.

Have Arizona Cardinals Found Their Center of the Future? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly found who they want to draft to replace Rodney Hudson at center.

Does Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill deserve more credit than he’s getting for Arizona’s offseason? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ Team President has been a prime target for complaints on a national level...but what has he been doing right that could help in the long run?

Rams free agent news: L.A. back in control of NFC West after signing? - Turf Show Times

Does Copeland signing tilt the field back in L.A.’s favor in the NFC West?

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Gives Health Update on QB Matthew Stafford's Elbow - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay shed some light on the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford heading into the offseason

Around The NFL

2022 Failed Completions: Justin Herbert Aims for the Record | Football Outsiders

Our annual look at failed completions sees Justin Herbert suffer from Joe Lombardi-itis. We also witness the end of Tom Brady's arm and once again try to separate the Shanahan from the Garoppolo.

Why Lamar Jackson’s trade request tweet may tell us more about the last month than the next - Yahoo Sports

While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.

NFL reporter Jim Trotter publicly questioned Roger Goodell. His fate afterward reveals so much on league's commitment to diversity - Yahoo Sports

The NFL hates being questioned, especially by a well-researched, well-respected reporter who is calling Goodell to account.

After intense criticism, NFL walks back Thursday night flexing, a bit - ProFootballTalk

When it comes to a multi-billion-dollar business, there are no accidents, no coincidences.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder's tumultuous tenure in Washington - ESPN.com

Dan Snyder purchased one of the NFL's marquee franchises in 1999. Twenty-four years later, and with the team up for sale, he leaves a legacy of on-field futility and off-field scandal.

Woman who says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father now accuses him of defamation - ESPN.com

A woman filed a federal defamation suit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime Arkansas friend and a Cowboys spokesman, alleging the three men "initiated a deliberate plan" to portray her as an "extortionist" and a "shakedown artist."

Houston Texans coach doesn't see Bryce Young's size as an issue - Houston Texans - ESPN

"I think he'll be successful in the NFL," Ryans said at the annual league meetings on Monday when asked about one of the draft's top prospects.

Lions HC Dan Campbell praises QB Jared Goff, says team is 'capable' of winning division next season - NFL.com

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a pretty strong endorsement of his quarterback, Jared Goff while keeping the door ajar to someone else becoming the franchise QB of the future.

If Lamar Jackson wants a trade, the Ravens should work to accommodate him - The Athletic

This feels like two sides that definitely are tired of each other and have run out of answers for how to make the situation work.

Move the Sticks: Lamar Jackson's request for a trade; Prospects that need to be revisited - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Broncos coach Sean Payton sees a burgeoning crisis in the NFL with the way this key penalty is officiated - CBSSports.com

Payton says it's not being called the same way by the different officiating crews