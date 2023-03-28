Dates for the Seahawks offseason program

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence in just under a month, but we wont have to wait that long to see the Seattle Seahawks back in action. Earlier this week, the organization released their official offseason program schedule, which will kickoff in mid-April. As expected, the team will start off with non-contact workouts and meetings, and will gradually escalate to full-scale workouts following the draft.

Under the CBA, the offseason program consists of three phases, none of which include live contact, according to Over the Cap. The schedule for the Seahawks, as announced by the NFL on Friday, is as shown below.

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

The three phases of the offseason program, as laid out by Article 21, Section 2(c)(i)-(iii) of the CBA are as follows:

