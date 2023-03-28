2023 NFL mock draft: With the fifth overall pick, the Seattle Seahawks select... Hendon Hooker?!

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and mock drafts abound as the event grows near. Ranging from predictable to absurd, the opinions of analysts can and will vary considerably as teams conduct their pro days and players see their draft stock fluctuate accordingly — for better or worse. Quite possibly the biggest ongoing debate circulating among Seattle Seahawks fans right now is whether or not the team is smitten enough with one of the top QB prospects to target a passer with the fifth overall pick. Of course, the top four have gotten the most attention, with Pete and John making stops to visit C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis, at their respective pro days. Anthony Richardson is next on the agenda, as Florida is set to host their event on Thursday. However, at least one person is starting to speculate that the team may have their eyes on a player who is almost unanimously considered to be outside of the top four.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum dropped something of a shocker in his latest mock draft for ESPN, projecting that the Seattle Seahawks will select Hendon Hooker with the fifth overall pick. He goes on to say the following:

OK, this one might raise some eyebrows, but hear me out. I think Hooker is really under-scouted right now, largely because he’s coming off the torn ACL in his left knee. But I love his strong arm and 6-3 frame. Before the injury, Hooker looked great for the Vols. He led the nation in yards per attempt (9.5), threw two interceptions over 11 starts and was a top-10 passer in terms of completion percentage (69.6%). I see a potential franchise quarterback and someone who can lead an offense. Go watch his performance against Alabama if you disagree.

Now, I think Hendon Hooker has a ton of potential in the NFL, and the concept of him sitting for a season behind Geno Smith is certainly enticing. However, I will be stunned if this move ends up coming to pass. Quarterbacks can rise faster than many prospects at other positions, so I don’t think Hooker getting tabbed as a first round pick is utterly ridiculous, but Tannenbaum also has Anthony Richardson falling out of the top 10, ultimately landing with the Tennessee Titans at 11th overall. While many have questions about Richardson’s pro-readiness, I have a hard time believing that he will be the fifth quarterback off the board. Tannenbaum has Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis all being picked within the first four selections.

Adding to my skepticism, Pete Carroll and John Schneider seem poised to take their next selfie with Anthony Richardson, as they are reportedly set to visit Florida on Thursday for their pro day, which is the same day that Tennessee will be hosting theirs. Of course, Hooker is rehabbing from surgery on his torn ACL, so this may be a moot point. Beyond the injury, another concern his development in a spread offensive system at Tennessee that wont translate directly to the NFL. Essentially, Hooker is generally considered to be a developmental prospect who will take some time to grow into a reliable QB1. Which is to say, if the Seahawks have an opportunity to select him outside of the first round, excellent. But with the fifth overall pick? Not so sure I can buy that one.