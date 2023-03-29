Seahawks Reacts Survey: Pre-Draft confidence check-in

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We are just one month away from the NFL Draft in Kansas City, and the Seahawks have plenty to be hyped about given they have a pair of first- and second-round picks to play with. Last year’s draft class provided plenty of reason to be optimistic about Seattle’s future, and this offseason they’ve notably re-signed Geno Smith to a team-friendly contract, brought back Bobby Wagner, added Dre’Mont Jones to the defensive line, and potentially found a new starting center in Evan Brown.

Of course, there are still questions about the defensive line given Poona Ford remains unsigned and they’ve let Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson go. Linebacker depth remains thin even with the return of Wagner and signing of Devin Bush, as Jordyn Brooks is recovering from an ACL tear and Cody Barton is in Washington. Will the team add any depth at wide receiver? What about their plans at running back with Travis Homer and Rashaad Penny departing for other teams?

Let’s get your pre-NFL Draft confidence check-in. Are you sensing the Seahawks are headed in the right direction in terms of finally being a playoff contender again? Vote now!

