In today’s links: Pete talks draft and scheme; 49ers looking to trade Trey Lance; and when the heck are the Packers gonna trade Aaron Rodgers? All that and more! Dive in.

Seahawks News

Hendon Hooker - Seaside Joe

Mocked to the Seahawks at #5, is Hooker a "reach" or is it just because people are afraid to push against narratives? Seaside Joe 1487

Pete Carroll talks Draft, defense and direction at NFL owners' meetings - KING5 Seattle

The NFL Draft is still a month away, but the always exuberant and optimistic Pete Carroll seems ready for the draft to get underway this week. Speaking at the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, the Seahawks' head coach along with general manager John Schneider know they have a lot of options holding picks number five and 20 in the first round. "It's really exciting," said Carroll.

Pete Carroll on the prospect of drafting a quarterback « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m on a works ‘road trip’ covering two games in back-to-back days so might not be that active until Thursday. In the meantime, I wanted to share this video. It’s a clip of Pete Carroll being asked about the quarterbacks in the draft at the owners meeting.

Rost: 3 biggest questions Seahawks face to complete their roster - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have made several moves already to improve, but there are still question marks both on their roster and with the cap situation.

Hasselbeck: Why it feels like the Seahawks are 'in a really good spot' - Seattle Sports

"They have a real clear, strong vision of what they're trying to do," ex-Seahawks Pro Bowl QB Matt Hasselbeck said of his former team.

Pete Carroll On The Seahawks’ Plans At Safety After Addition Of “Remarkable Player” Julian Love - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Jamal Adams’ health and discussed the team’s plans at safety after adding Julian Love in free agency.

Seahawks Having “A Freakin’ Blast” Scouting Quarterbacks Ahead Of Draft - Seahawks.com

Pete Carroll and John Schneider discussed their recent trips to college pro days to scout quarterbacks, and why Geno Smith isn’t bothered by that development.

Seattle Seahawks Set to Visit Anthony Richardson, Continue Cross-Country QB Trip - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have gone viral recently due to group selfies they've taken with rising quarterback prospects. Florida Gators star Anthony Richardson seems to be next up on that list.

NFC West News

49ers news: How the 49ers secondary has allowed them to spend big on the defensive line - Niners Nation

The Niners have struck gold by hitting on players with cheap contracts in the secondary

The San Francisco 49ers Put Trey Lance on eBay - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's market value has cratered, so trading him this year will be tricky.

Jonathan Gannon Thrilled With Arizona Cardinals' Free Agent Moves - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is excited to get to work with his new crop of free agents.

Draft Puzzle Pieces for Cardinals’ 4-3 Defense - Revenge of the Birds

Here is how one might configure the two-deep Cardinals’ 4-3 defense depth chart a mere month away from the 2023 NFL Draft:

What the Los Angeles Rams got wrong about Taylor Rapp - Turf Show Times

Safety only gets a one-year deal from Bills

'No Limitations': Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford To Be Full Go For Training Camp - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to be a full-go this off season.

Around The NFL

There’s an awkward date to watch in the Aaron Rodgers trade talks — and it’s right around the corner - Yahoo Sports

A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.

What will happen to Commanders investigation if Dan Snyder sells? Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones explain - Yahoo Sports

The NFL pledged to produce a written report on Washington. That decision could complicate the legal resolution of a sale or split from Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.

Is anyone going to make a move for Lamar Jackson? - ProFootballTalk

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remain at contractual impasse. The door has been wide open for another team to make a move to try to acquire him from the Ravens.

Trade for Lamar Jackson? Here's what 10 NFL teams had to say - Baltimore Ravens - ESPN

How many NFL teams still need a QB? What's their cap space? Interest has been underwhelming in the former MVP, and here are some reasons.

2023 NFL mock draft: Mike Tannenbaum's GM first-round picks - ESPN.com

Mike Tannenbaum puts his GM hat back on and makes his own selections for each team in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 3.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Matt LaFleur: We should 'temper our expectations' for Jordan Love in first year as Packers' starting QB - NFL.com

The end of the Aaron Rodgers era -- whenever it becomes official -- will also serve as the start of the Jordan Love era. In fact, it's already begun, with Matt LaFleur discussing the fourth-year QB's progress.

NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: Jets rise as we await the Aaron Rodgers deal - The Athletic

With the dust settled on the first wave of free agency, it's time to assess how the 32 teams stack up.

2023 NFL win totals for all 32 teams: Five best Over/Under bets, including the Jets soaring with Aaron Rodgers - CBSSports.com

2023 NFL win totals are now available; here's every team's and who to bet on