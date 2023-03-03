Jaguars expected to trade or release former Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin

As we approach the start of NFL free agency, teams are looking to shed salary and that means there will be very notable cap casualties. One of those cap casualties is former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who’s expected to be let go in some form by the Jacksonville Jaguars according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Jaguars are expected to release or attempt to trade CB Shaquill Griffin in the coming days, per sources. A release would save $13.1 million in cap space.



Still just 27 and a former Pro Bowler, Griffin figures to be a key player in the cornerback market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2023

Griffin signed a 3-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jaguars in the 2021 offseason, returning the former Central Florida star to his home state. While Griffin had a solid 2021, he had a very difficult 2022 in terms of performance and health. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 after hurting his back, and was only just recently medically cleared. Griffin failed to record an interception for the third time in four seasons.

As noted by Fowler, Griffin is still only 27 years old and hasn’t been in the league that long. His injury history preceding 2022 is also not extensive. He’s had his ups and downs both in Seattle and Jacksonville but there may be a market for him as depth. Would the Seahawks be interested in a reunion but as a CB2? Perhaps, but I think it’s very unlikely and arguably not necessary. Seattle has done this “bring back a familiar name” tactic before (Brandon Browner, Paul Richardson, DeShawn Shead, etc.) and usually they get cut in preseason. As someone who loves the story of the Griffin Twins and forever cherishes the playoff sack him and Shaquem split in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, I hope Shaquill can get his career back on track soon.