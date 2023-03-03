2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Day 2 open thread: Defensive backs and special teams

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is more than halfway over, but this is Day 2 of official on-field drills. Friday’s interview session was jam-packed with the top quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, and running backs, but the actual combine workouts for today will be limited to just the defensive backs and special teams players.

For those who want to follow along at home, they may do so by watching on the NFL Network, or by live streaming through NFL+. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

March 2nd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

March 3rd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Defensive Backs, Kickers/Special Teams

March 4th (1 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

We’ll have updates throughout the afternoon for any notable combine performances and news of formal visits with the Seattle Seahawks.