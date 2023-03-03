Continuing the trend of athletes alongside analysts, they had Sauce Gardner providing commentary on the DBs during the NFL combine on Thursday.

Apparently, the interview he had with coach Pete Carroll is still fresh in his memory, though it was a very different type of memorable than the shirtless DK Metcalf interview.

Sauce Gardner says his most uncomfortable pre-draft interview was with the Seahawks with Pete Carroll being too close to him and cutting him off pic.twitter.com/LSL7lZjOyL — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 3, 2023

“I remember my Seahawks interview/meeting, that was probably the most uncomfortable one,” Gardner said.

Gardner indicated Pete Carroll sat “so close” and asked him what he looked for in a receiver, multiple times without letting him finish.

It’s funny, I don’t know of another NFL cornerback who takes issue with being too close to their target.

It’s also unclear if the Seattle Seahawks believed Sauce would still be available at number nine over all or not, or how legitimately interested they would have been with using their first pick on a corner. But it’s also pretty just typical Pete to be excited to tune of a bit overzealous, and Gardner didn’t know what to do with that.

Either way, the corner situation worked out pretty well for the Seahawks in the 2022 draft.