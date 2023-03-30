Pre-Snap Reads 3/30: Uchenna Nwosu, Jordyn Brooks, others are candidates for extensions

Seems like the next logical step in the Seattle Seahawks’ off-season is to extend a few players and allow themselves more cap flexibility. Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Uchenna Nwosu, and a few others are likely candidates. What do you think? Certainly, you must want a bit more room under the salary cap. With that in mind, who would you extend?

Seahawks News

Seahawks extension candidates: Uchenna Nwosu, Jordyn Brooks headline options - Seaside Joe

Yes or no to these players entering a contract year? 3/29/2023 SEASIDE BONUS

Video thoughts on yesterday’s Hendon Hooker at #5 stuff « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m still on my work road-trip but managed to find time to share a few thoughts on Mike Tannenbaum’s mock draft, which put Hendon Hooker at #5 to the Seahawks:

Bucky Brooks: Seahawks taking Jalen Carter could be 'mutually beneficial' - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have been seen as a landing spot for Georgia DT Jalen Carter. Bucky Brooks thinks it's a move that makes sense for both sides.

Huard: The massive 'man eater' Baylor nose tackle Seahawks could draft - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need help on the defensive line, and big Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika could be an answer in the second round.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll quashes talk of Jamal Adams' demise - ESPN.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spent a portion of Tuesday's availability at the NFL's annual meetings rejecting any notion that the team is prepared to move on from safety Jamal Adams after the free-agent acquisition of Julian Love.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legends Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin and Michael Bennett Announce Second-Annual "Champions of Change" All-Star Game - Seahawks.com

The trio of former Seahawks stars continue to give back to the community with their second-annual weekend of fun.

Thoughts On Free Agency & Other Things We Learned From Pete Carroll & John Schneider At The NFL Annual Meeting - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider’s sessions with the media at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Seahawks’ interest in top QBs is no smokescreen: ‘We’re always looking’ - The Athletic

The Seahawks have attended the pro days for three of the top QBs and will go to a fourth this week to see Anthony Richardson.

Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Foreshadows New Role For Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Upon his return to the Pacific Northwest, Bobby Wagner should maintain an important role on the Seattle Seahawks defense, but it likely will include a diminished workload for multiple reasons.

NFC West News

49ers news: Making sense of the 49ers quarterback situation - Niners Nation

There’s a lot to talk about surrounding the 49ers QB room, so we will.

Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault' - NFL.com

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, Trey Lance has barely played under center for the 49ers. Despite the QB's limited action, San Francisco CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft Lance.

Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Jimmy Garoppolo's Tenure With the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan gives his first ever comments on Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers now that he has departed in free agency.

Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Comments - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum went on the Ross Tucker Podcast and didn't back down on his comments concerning QB Kyler Murray.

Red Rain Podcast: Hopkins Trade Watch, Cards OL Plan - Revenge of the Birds

In today’s episode, L’ll Rock and I discuss:

DeAndre Hopkins’ trade watch and possible ramifications if a trade is not made.

JG’s offensive line plan.

My back and forth with Spikedriver about how...

Rams Salary Cap: Rams rank last in the NFL in defensive spending - Turf Show Times

Rams rank last in defensive spending by wide margin

Rams Limp to the Front of 2022's DVOA Underachievers | Football Outsiders

The Rams' injury woes, the crumbling of Matt Ryan, and the Vikings' golden horseshoe tied to a rabbits' foot covered in four-leaf clovers lead our list of 2022's biggest DVOA underachievers.

Rodrigue: Rams’ word of the year is ‘discipline.’ What does it really mean? - The Athletic

The Rams still have Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Les Snead — and they expect to be better than they were in 2022.

'Boring Los Angeles Rams': General Manager Les Snead Explains Offseason Approach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are undergoing a roster "remodeling" but have yet to make any key signings.

Around The NFL

Lions reunite with former leading receiver - Larry Brown Sports

The Detroit Lions have reunited in free agency with one of their former leading wide receivers, per a report.

Eagles to wear their fantastic alternate Kelly green uniforms in 2023 - Yahoo Sports

The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.

How concern about 'insulting' Ezekiel Elliott led to his Cowboys release - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.

Calais Campbell's decision to sign with Falcons suggests there's something brewing in Atlanta - Yahoo Sports

Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.

'The Aaron Rodgers Plan' puts New York Jets in accelerated program - New York Jets - ESPN

The days of the methodical rebuild are over. The Jets are all-in for 2023 and the shift in roster-building is reflected in veterans they're targeting.

Move the Sticks: Traits the top statistical leaders in the NFL share - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL glosses over differences between grass and artificial surfaces, for now - ProFootballTalk

From time to time, players make it clear that they want to play only on grass. Those complaints fall on deaf ears among those who would have to pay for the installation and proper maintenance of grass fields.

Agent's Take: Breaking down 15 notable multiyear contracts from the early part of offseason - CBSSports.com

The Giants gave Daniel Jones a four-year deal while Derek Carr got paid by the Saints