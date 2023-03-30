Bobby Wagner did not care for a prolonged contract holdout, tense negotiations, or a mid-summer signing. Instead, it was only a couple of weeks into free agency that saw him returning home to on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

At the time, it was announced that it would be a $7 million contract. With $1.5 million in incentives, his 2023 cap hit is going to be $5.5m.

Bobby Wagner contract info via OTC. Cap hit is $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/V4vNobA4jX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 30, 2023

Wagner will get $5.5 million fully guaranteed in his 12th season in the NFL, while the Seahawks get their guy to fill one of the most glaring holes in the roster a month ago. We do not yet know what the incentives are tied to.

Devin Bush has $3 million guaranteed this season, meaning John Schneider’s giving out around $8.5 million to his presumed two starting linebackers come September.

It remains remarkable how many moves Seattle has made this early in free agency - with essentially all of them being starters - with such cost-effective cap management. Makes one wonder what they were up to in other years, but they’ve been able to fit all their targets on the budget thus far.