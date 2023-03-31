In Today’s Links: More discourse on the possibilities of 3-safety looks in the Seattle Seahawks’ defense for 2023; More mock drafts to mock; NFL in Europe, not NFL Europe; Why hasn’t Lamar signed with anyone yet? and much much more..

Seahawks News

Seahawks finish QB tour with Anthony Richardson and you heard what you wanted to hear - Seaside Joe

Whether you believe Richardson is worth a top-5 pick or not, I GUARANTEE that you believe it! Seaside Joe 1489

How Seahawks plan to use Julian Love with Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs - Seahawks Wire

At the league meetings in Arizona this week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll attempted to make it clear there is plenty of room for all the competent safeties on the roster. Jamal Adams' future in the Emerald City has been questioned lately as he attempts to recover from yet another injury – this time a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in last year's season opener. Carroll was quick to address the concerns the signing of former Giants safety Julian Love could present to the competition. Where exactly does it leave Adams or fellow safety Quandre Diggs?

New two-round mock draft, trades impact Seattle « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve not bought into the idea that the Cardinals will trade out of the #3 pick. I wasn’t convinced a team would make an offer good enough to tempt Arizona. After all, they’d be moving off the top defensive player in the draft at a time when they’re desperate for difference makers on defense.

Huard: What to make of Seahawks' apparent interest in top draft QBs - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have been front and center at pro days for three of the top quarterback draft prospects. Brock Huard shares his read on that.

John Schneider on Seahawks drafting a QB: 'We don't know yet' - Seattle Sports

Not only are the Seahawks undecided on drafting a QB for the future, but GM John Schneider says they've been up front with their current QBs.

Bobby Wagner's return to Seattle highlights a larger trend - Seattle Seahawks - ESPN

No matter how bitter the breakup, the Seahawks have reunited with former stars in recent years, from Marshawn Lynch to Richard Sherman.

Seahawks Still Have Work To Do On Defense, But Believe “We’re On The Right Track” - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider discussed this week where things stand with the team’s defense.

Seattle Seahawks Roster Reset: Breaking Down Offensive Depth Chart Post-Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After solidifying the quarterback position by re-signing Geno Smith before free agency, the Seattle Seahawks still have questions to answer at several positions on offense, including depth at running back, receiver, and the offensive line.

NFC West News

49ers news: What recent history tells us about the picks the 49ers have in the third round - Niners Nation

One of the picks the 49ers used in the Trey Lance trade only played 10 snaps last season for Miami

Progress and Barriers on the 49ers' Quest for Six - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the 49ers have made progress in their quest for a sixth Super Bowl victory and what remains in their way.

What are Arizona Cardinals Biggest Needs Heading Into 2023 NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have a few different holes that need plugged in the 2023 NFL Draft. What's the biggest need?

What are the Cardinals biggest roster holes after free agency? - Revenge of the Birds

After a quiet beginning to the offseason (from a personnel standpoint), what are the biggest remaining holes on a Cardinals roster full of them?

Rams depth chart: If McVay had to play LA’s current backups... Wow - Turf Show Times

Welcome to the Kyren Williams show... Literally

Are Los Angeles Rams and Allen Robinson Stuck With Each Other? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson is looking to rebound from a career-worst 2022 season, but L.A. wants that done elsewhere. Will a trade eventually take shape?

Around The NFL

On list of people who badly need Deshaun Watson to have a big 2023, start with Browns ownership - Yahoo Sports

The Browns owners potentially warped a significant part of the NFL business model. It’s going to be important that they have something to show for it — quickly.

Could the NFL put an entire division in Europe? - Yahoo Sports

Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.

Asante Samuel warns Lamar Jackson against joining Patriots - ESPN.com

The former Patriots cornerback, who won two Super Bowls with New England, cautioned the Ravens QB against playing for Bill Belichick.

NFL seems to be moving toward Tuesdays and Wednesdays (and maybe Fridays and Saturdays) - ProFootballTalk

The NFL’s decision to compel teams to play up to two short-week games per year and its sudden progress toward allowing late-season Thursday games to be moved to Sunday, and vice-versa, carries with it a deeper message.

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB - NFL.com

In her second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which first-round selection churned out by her model left her surprised? (Hint: It happens at No. 4 overall.)

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expecting improvement from No. 1 pick Travon Walker: 'Just like Trevor [Lawrence], we can only go up' - NFL.com

Having seen a significant improvement in the second year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the Annual League Meeting that he's hoping for a similar growth from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Five reasons why Lamar Jackson doesn't have his big contract and five counterarguments for each - CBSSports.com

Each of the talking points regarding why Jackson doesn't have the fully guaranteed contract he desires has a strong counterargument