2023 Seahawks Free Agency Recap: Where things stand as as we head into April

We have reached the end of March, so it seems as good a time as any to check in on the Seattle Seahawks’ free agency period. This will focus only on players who were set to be unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive rights free agents at the end of the 2022 NFL season. Players like Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, Gabe Jackson, and Al Woods, all of whom were under contract entering the 2023 season but were released, will not be included in this article. And for the record, none of them has signed with another team as of this writing.

So far the Seahawks have signed six outside free agents, while eight players from the 2022 roster have found new teams. You may notice that the Seahawks who have signed elsewhere did so for really low-value contracts, so basically you can just pencil in no comp picks for 2024. By extending Geno Smith and Jason Myers before they even hit the market, Seattle had essentially zero highly coveted free agents. Poona Ford is the most notable free agent left, and maybe the Seahawks will look to bring him back. They also have zero long snappers on the roster so surely one of Tyler Ott or Carson Tinker is going to be brought back.

Anyway, let’s get you caught up!

Outside Free Agents who have signed with the Seahawks

2022 Seahawks who have signed with other teams

RB Travis Homer: Signed 2-year, $4M contract with the Chicago Bears

LB Cody Barton: Signed 1-year, $3.5M contract with Washington Commanders

RB Rashaad Penny: Signed 1-year, $1.23M contract with Philadelphia Eagles

C/G Kyle Fuller: Signed 1-year contract with Denver Broncos, terms unknown

RB Tony Jones Jr: Signed 1-year, $940,000 contract with Denver Broncos

WR Marquise Goodwin: Signed 1-year contract with Cleveland Browns, terms unknown

DL L.J. Collier: Signed 1-year, $1.23 million contract with Arizona Cardinals

S Johnathan Abram: Signed 1-year, $1.16 million contract with New Orleans Saints

Seahawks Restricted Free Agent who was tendered

S Ryan Neal: Received right of first refusal tender from Seahawks (one-year, $2.67M contract offer, Neal has until April 21 to negotiate with other teams, and the Seahawks would have the right to match any offer sheet which he might sign). (Update: The Seahawks have withdrawn the tender)

Seahawks Exclusive Rights Free Agents who were tendered

CB Michael Jackson

DT Myles Adams

LB Jon Rhattigan

Seahawks Unrestricted Free Agents signed to return in 2023

Seahawks Free Agents who remain unsigned