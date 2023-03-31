XFL 2023, Week 7: Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades game thread

The Seattle Sea Dragons (4-2) may have a four-game winning streak, but at the moment they are out of the XFL playoffs if the season were to end today.

Only the top two teams from each division make the postseason, and the Sea Dragons are currently tied with the second-placed St. Louis Battlehawks but don’t have the head-to-head tiebreaker on them. They will meet again in St. Louis in the penultimate week of the regular season, and that could very well be a playoff eliminator for all we know.

For tonight’s Friday evening matchup the Sea Dragons take on the Arlington Renegades (3-3) down in Texas. Their most notable ex-NFL player is punter Marquette King! They are in playoff position in the south division by virtue of their second-place standing.

We know the Sea Dragons will make every game close, and Ben DiNucci will alternate between good drives with awful interceptions.

FX and ESPN+ have the kickoff at 4 PM PT from Arlington.

SEA!!!!