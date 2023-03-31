 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Seahawks rescind RFA tender of Ryan Neal per report

It’s one way to free up cap space, but likely won’t be popular with fans

By John P. Gilbert
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

As March comes to a close and the Seattle Seahawks are all but out of cap space in the wake of remaking much of the defensive front, a report Friday afternoon indicates the team has made a move to free up a small amount of cap space.

So, for those fans who had hoped that the Hawks, with Julian Love and Ryan Neal able to play safety alongside Quandre Diggs, would perhaps move on from Jamal Adams, this would seem to be the final nail in that coffin. Specifically, by rescinding the tender to Neal, he becomes an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any team, and the Seahawks lose the right of first refusal in terms of the ability to match any offer sheet Neal may sign.

In addition, the move will clear roughly $1.877M of cap space as the $2.627M cap hit associated with the right of first refusal tender will come off the Seahawks salary cap. To head off the question that is almost certain to be asked, Neal will not count in comp pick calculations should he sign with another team.

