2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Seahawks rescind RFA tender of Ryan Neal per report

As March comes to a close and the Seattle Seahawks are all but out of cap space in the wake of remaking much of the defensive front, a report Friday afternoon indicates the team has made a move to free up a small amount of cap space.

The Seahawks have withdrawn the restricted free agent tender from S Ryan Neal, making him a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.



He stepped up for the team with a career season in 2022, posting 66 tackles and 8 passes defensed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2023

So, for those fans who had hoped that the Hawks, with Julian Love and Ryan Neal able to play safety alongside Quandre Diggs, would perhaps move on from Jamal Adams, this would seem to be the final nail in that coffin. Specifically, by rescinding the tender to Neal, he becomes an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any team, and the Seahawks lose the right of first refusal in terms of the ability to match any offer sheet Neal may sign.

In addition, the move will clear roughly $1.877M of cap space as the $2.627M cap hit associated with the right of first refusal tender will come off the Seahawks salary cap. To head off the question that is almost certain to be asked, Neal will not count in comp pick calculations should he sign with another team.