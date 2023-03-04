In today’s links, just for you: Will Dissly should be ready by training camp; Cardinals seem to be looking to trade their #3 pick; What’s going on with Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations? Dive in!

Seattle Seahawks News

Will Seahawks extend Uchenna Nwosu prior to a Geno Smith franchise tag? - Seaside Joe

Seattle would be smart to invest in Nwosu prior to free agency: Seaside Joe 1460

Seahawks accomplish 1 of their combine goals: Get the NFL thinking they’d take a QB at 5 - The News Tribune

Whether they do or don’t hinges on how long a contract they give Geno Smith. It’s a signal to QB-needy teams fishing to trade up.

Seahawks expect tight end Will Dissly to be ready to go by training camp - Seahawks Wire

After suffering a rare injury to the bone on the outside of his knee, Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly should be ready to go by training camp.

Defensive backs produce a mixed combine day two « Seahawks Draft Blog

A fast cornerback group and plenty of depth

Rost: The 3 most pressing needs for the Seahawks this offseason - Seattle Sports

One Seahawks need is no secret at all to Seattle fans, two are also pressing, and all three must be addressed this offseason, Stacy Rost says.

John Schneider: How Seahawks approach the franchise tag - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks rarely use the franchise tag during NFL offseasons. GM John Schneider explained the team's thinking with the tag.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks' Ryan Neal, Geno Smith Named To PFF Top-101 - Seahawks.com

A pair of Seahawks came in at No. 70 & No.71 on PFF’s Top-101 players for the 2022 NFL season.

Seahawks draft targets: Pass rushers star at combine, but who fits Seattle best? - The Athletic

Will Anderson would fit the Seahawks' 3-4 like a glove, but he might not be available. Others have major talent but holes in their game.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Combine Confidential: Safeties - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the Seattle Seahawks hope to have a healthy Jamal Adams teaming back up with Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal next season, eyes may be looking towards the future of the position in this year's draft. Which prospects stand out as potential targets?

NFC West News

2023 NFL Draft: 49ers’ Combine meetings point to focus on defensive spine - Niners Nation

Confirmed Combine meetings hint at a focus on the defensive spine.

Will the San Francisco 49ers Trade Trey Lance this Offseason? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers will trade quarterback Trey Lance this offseason.

Arizona Cardinals Open to Trading Top Pick in NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals could possibly make the move down from the third overall pick, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Who stood out on day one of the 2023 NFL Combine - Revenge of the Birds

If you follow along with The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast, the big performers on Thursday would not surprise you.

If you do not, what are you waiting for?

Here are three names that impressed...

Rams on brink of collapse? The Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey news is key - Turf Show Times

Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson are also players underperforming their star-level contracts

Rams salary cap 2023: Trade Leonard Floyd to save the money - Turf Show Times

Before it’s too late, Rams may want to part ways with edge rusher

NFL Top-10 WRs: Where's Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After an injury-shortened season, how highly does Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp rank among the NFL's top receivers?

Around The NFL

Hendon Hooker and Warren Zevon: Combine Notebook | Football Outsiders

Sydney Brown skates, Hendon Hooker gets feisty, and a late rock legend gets a shoutout.

2023 NFL offseason NFC questions: Will Chicago Bears trade the first overall pick in the NFL draft? - Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his offseason series with the teams of the NFC.

Lamar Jackson contract talks a disaster, Daniel Jones wants $45M, does Bryce Young's size matter? - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Josh Jacobs joins Payne and Engram - ESPN.com

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was the third player tagged ahead of the March 7 deadline, joining Commanders DT Daron Payne and Jaguars TE Evan Engram.

Report: Major cost cuts coming to NFL Media - ProFootballTalk

The NFL knows how to make ends meet. That may not matter for NFL Media.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis - NFL.com

Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Friday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Browns' offense: Ranking positions ahead of free agency, 2023 draft - Cleveland Browns Blog - ESPN

Whether Deshaun Watson can rediscover his best form will be the biggest factor in determining the Browns' season. But other questions remain.

Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine recap: DLs & LBs - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Howe: What I’m hearing about Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield’s options and a Jalen Ramsey trade - The Athletic

The latest on the Patriots' QB situation, possible destinations for Mayfield, a potential Ramsey deal and Deshaun Watson's contract.

NFL combine 2023 results, takeaways: Stars continue to show out as DBs run 40-yard dash, compete in drills - CBSSports.com

Catch up with everything that happened on the field at the combine in Indianapolis on Thursday and Friday