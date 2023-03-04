2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Day 3 open thread: Quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis marches on, and the weekend is really the main event when talking on-field drills. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends take center stage on Saturday, while the offensive linemen and running backs wrap up the drills on Sunday. There will be plenty of focusing on Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis, as well as Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dalton Kincaid, and a host of others at their respective positions.

Just for some housekeeping: I wrote earlier in the week that we were scheduled to have our own John Gilbert on-site at the combine, but that was unfortunately nixed at the last minute due to some unforeseen circumstances. The good news is Gilbert will still be writing and riling up the commenter base.

NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

March 4th (1 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

We’ll have updates throughout the morning/afternoon for any notable combine performances and news of formal visits with the Seattle Seahawks.