Third time the charm? XFL, Week 3: Sea Dragons at Vipers open thread

The NFL combine is going on so I don’t expect this thread to be busy, but the Seattle Sea Dragons (0-2) kick off Week 3 of the 2023 XFL season with a road game against the Vegas Vipers (0-2). Someone’s gotta win.

Former Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Brett Hundley is on Vegas, and getting the start today. Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison are two familiar NFL names in their receiving corps, and ex-Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley headlines the defensive side of the ball.

This game kicks off at 4 PM PT on FX and ESPN+.

Enjoy!