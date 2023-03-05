The NFL combine wraps up its drills on Sunday, after a dazzling display by the top quarterback names on Saturday. Will the Seattle Seahawks take a QB in April, Geno Smith or not? We’ll find out soon. Enjoy today’s links.

Seattle Seahawks News

Are we finally going to take these QB’s seriously? « Seahawks Draft Blog

On November 22nd last year, I posted my first mock draft.

Seahawks Draft: Alabama has an under-the-radar DT in Byron Young - Seattle Sports

Alabama has a lot of stars in this draft, but one underrated prospect who could help the Seahawks is defensive tackle Byron Young.

Where the Seahawks, Geno Smith stand on potential new deal - ESPN.com

Will the Seahawks use the franchise tag on Smith before Tuesday's deadline? Here's where things stand between Seattle and its QB.

2023 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What Will The Seahawks Do With Picks No. 5 & 20? - Seahawks.com

Taking a look at what the experts feel Seattle may do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seahawks 2023 Combine Confidential: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Quarterback may not seem like a major need for the Seattle Seahawks given how well Geno Smith played in 2022. But with a top-five pick and a strong draft class at the position, don't rule out the possibility one of the franchise picking one of these signal callers in April.

5 defensive prospects the Seahawks have met with at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks Wire

Here are all of the defensive prospects that Seattle has met with so far at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to Walter Football.

Marry 'Tyler' More: Could Seahawks 'Ty' selves to 2023's Lockett comp? - Seaside Joe

Among Pete Carroll's "types" in the draft, Tyler Scott fits numerous attributes and will star on Saturday: Seaside Joe 1461

NFC West News

Rams free agency rumors: OBJ reunion in the works? - Turf Show Times

Could Snead look to bring back Woods and/or OBJ this offseason

49ers news: Robbie Gould will test free agency and will be kicking elsewhere in ‘23 - Niners Nation

There are plenty of options in free agency. Unless San Francisco wants to spend a draft pick on a kicker?

Cardinals UFA/Draft Mock: 3/4/23 - Revenge of the Birds

Like the advertising exec says to his fellow jurors about a new idea during the iconic play Twelve Angry Men: “let’s string it up the flagpole and see who salutes it.”

Why the 49ers Will Return to the NFC Championship in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is a case to be made for why the 49ers should make it back to their third straight NFC Championship game in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals Projected to Land Quality OG in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Nate Davis is going to look great in an Arizona Cardinals uniform, according to Pro Football Focus.

Around the NFL

Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller get married - Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller have gotten married. Plum shared photos on Instagram.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson stuns NFL combine with 4.43 40-yard dash, record-setting jumps - Yahoo Sports

The Florida quarterback made a statement on Saturday.

NFL combine: Despite similar statures, comparing Bryce Young to Kyler Murray is lazy, say NFL Draft evaluators - Yahoo Sports

Other than height and weight, NFL decision makers say Bryce Young isn't at all the same type of prospect that Kyler Murray was coming out of college.

Saints restructure contracts of Demario Davis, Taysom Hill - ProFootballTalk

The Saints are continuing to restructure contracts as they work to get ready for the start of the new league year.

Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine recap: Defensive backs - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

What will the Bills do without defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier? - Buffalo Bills Blog - ESPN

With Frazier stepping aside, the Bills do have some intriguing in-house options to call defensive plays. including head coach Sean McDermott.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis - NFL.oom

Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Saturday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Combine 2023: Grading Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis, plus other QB winners, losers - CBSSports.com

Let's grade the quarterback workouts at the combine

Our experts on NFL combine’s biggest question: What will Bears do with the No. 1 pick? - The Athletic

With several teams potentially interested in the No. 1 pick, Bears GM Ryan Poles could have several trade options to choose from next month.