The NFL combine wraps up its drills on Sunday, after a dazzling display by the top quarterback names on Saturday. Will the Seattle Seahawks take a QB in April, Geno Smith or not? We’ll find out soon. Enjoy today’s links.
Seattle Seahawks News
Are we finally going to take these QB’s seriously? « Seahawks Draft Blog
On November 22nd last year, I posted my first mock draft.
Seahawks Draft: Alabama has an under-the-radar DT in Byron Young - Seattle Sports
Alabama has a lot of stars in this draft, but one underrated prospect who could help the Seahawks is defensive tackle Byron Young.
Where the Seahawks, Geno Smith stand on potential new deal - ESPN.com
Will the Seahawks use the franchise tag on Smith before Tuesday's deadline? Here's where things stand between Seattle and its QB.
2023 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What Will The Seahawks Do With Picks No. 5 & 20? - Seahawks.com
Taking a look at what the experts feel Seattle may do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Seahawks 2023 Combine Confidential: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Quarterback may not seem like a major need for the Seattle Seahawks given how well Geno Smith played in 2022. But with a top-five pick and a strong draft class at the position, don't rule out the possibility one of the franchise picking one of these signal callers in April.
5 defensive prospects the Seahawks have met with at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks Wire
Here are all of the defensive prospects that Seattle has met with so far at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to Walter Football.
Marry 'Tyler' More: Could Seahawks 'Ty' selves to 2023's Lockett comp? - Seaside Joe
Among Pete Carroll's "types" in the draft, Tyler Scott fits numerous attributes and will star on Saturday: Seaside Joe 1461
NFC West News
Rams free agency rumors: OBJ reunion in the works? - Turf Show Times
Could Snead look to bring back Woods and/or OBJ this offseason
49ers news: Robbie Gould will test free agency and will be kicking elsewhere in ‘23 - Niners Nation
There are plenty of options in free agency. Unless San Francisco wants to spend a draft pick on a kicker?
Cardinals UFA/Draft Mock: 3/4/23 - Revenge of the Birds
Like the advertising exec says to his fellow jurors about a new idea during the iconic play Twelve Angry Men: “let’s string it up the flagpole and see who salutes it.”
Why the 49ers Will Return to the NFC Championship in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
There is a case to be made for why the 49ers should make it back to their third straight NFC Championship game in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals Projected to Land Quality OG in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
Nate Davis is going to look great in an Arizona Cardinals uniform, according to Pro Football Focus.
Around the NFL
Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller get married - Larry Brown Sports
WNBA star Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller have gotten married. Plum shared photos on Instagram.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson stuns NFL combine with 4.43 40-yard dash, record-setting jumps - Yahoo Sports
The Florida quarterback made a statement on Saturday.
NFL combine: Despite similar statures, comparing Bryce Young to Kyler Murray is lazy, say NFL Draft evaluators - Yahoo Sports
Other than height and weight, NFL decision makers say Bryce Young isn't at all the same type of prospect that Kyler Murray was coming out of college.
Saints restructure contracts of Demario Davis, Taysom Hill - ProFootballTalk
The Saints are continuing to restructure contracts as they work to get ready for the start of the new league year.
Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine recap: Defensive backs - NFL.com
Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
What will the Bills do without defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier? - Buffalo Bills Blog - ESPN
With Frazier stepping aside, the Bills do have some intriguing in-house options to call defensive plays. including head coach Sean McDermott.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis - NFL.oom
Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Saturday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL Combine 2023: Grading Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis, plus other QB winners, losers - CBSSports.com
Let's grade the quarterback workouts at the combine
Our experts on NFL combine’s biggest question: What will Bears do with the No. 1 pick? - The Athletic
With several teams potentially interested in the No. 1 pick, Bears GM Ryan Poles could have several trade options to choose from next month.
