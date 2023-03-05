2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Day 4 open thread: Offensive linemen and running backs

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is almost done! Sunday wraps up the on-field drills with the offensive linemen and running backs. I suspect the running back who will garner the most attention is Texas’ Bijan Robinson, who’s really the only back with a chance to get drafted in Round 1. He’s one of the most electrifying runners in the sport, and his versatility as a rusher and receiving back make him highly intriguing.

From a Seattle Seahawks perspective, looking at guards (Steve Avila from TCU, for example) and centers (like Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz) will be the priority given they have their starting tackles. And yeah, they’ll be looking at running backs knowing they may only have Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas under contract in 2023.

One final time: NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

We’ll have updates throughout the morning/afternoon for any notable combine performances and news of formal visits with the Seattle Seahawks.