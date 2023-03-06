Happy Monday! Is Geno headed to free-agency? Where will Jalen Ramsey be playing next year? Who is going number one? All that and more!

Seahawks News

Geno Smith looks headed for free agency as 'no franchise tag' rumors hit ESPN - Seaside Joe

The timeline of the Seahawks-Geno situation and where it stands as the deadline approaches: Seaside Joe 1462, 3/5/2023

2023 NFL draft: Seahawks haven’t picked this high since 2009 - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks drafted linebacker Aaron Curry, who many argue became the biggest draft bust Seattle ever had.

My final thoughts on the combine & day four observations « Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are my observations from day four at the combine, plus an overall thought at the end relating to the event and the Seahawks.

Seahawks Alumni: 'The Boz' Brian Bosworth gets real about his career - Seattle Sports

"The Boz" Brian Bosworth was candid about his NFL career when he joined Wyman and Bob in an installment of their Seahawks Alumni Series.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Combine Confidential: Guards/Centers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Needing to replace Austin Blythe in center and potentially down one starter at guard, the Seattle Seahawks have significant questions to address in the middle of their offensive line. Which prospects in this year's draft could provide potential solutions?

NFC West News

49ers news: 5 restructure candidates that could help the Niners create cap space - Niners Nation

Which contracts will the 49ers restructure this offseason to give them more flexibility?

San Francisco 49ers Combine Preview: Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Previewing the defensive players at the NFL Scouting Combine who fit the San Francisco 49ers' needs.

Why Derek Carr Can Use Rams Matthew Stafford As Inspiration - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

If Derek Carr wants his career to get back on track, he can use Matthew Stafford as an inspiration

Jalen Ramsey rumors: The Rams’ most-likely day to trade their star CB - Turf Show Times

The most likely day to trade Ramsey

Arizona Cardinals Know There's Elite Talent at Pick No. 3 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will have a few different options for their third overall pick.

Around The NFL

Assessing Lions' running back situation in 2023 - Detroit Lions - ESPN

The Lion's running game could have one big hole to fill this offseason. Here's a look at the position.

Jets' plan for Zach Wilson is highly unusual, could lead to future trade - New York Jets - ESPN

Highly drafted QBs rarely go from starter to long-term backup with the same team that selected them, casting doubt on Wilson's future as a Jet.

Darius Slay may not be thrilled about Matt Patricia arriving in Philly - ProFootballTalk

As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 5 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move the Sticks: Combine recap: QB, WR & TE - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Combine 2023 takeaways: Who's No. 1 QB? Plus biggest risers, fallers and answering other burning questions - CBSSports.com

Let's dig into the past four days of prospect workouts in Indianapolis