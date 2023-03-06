 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offensive standouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Some of the lesser-known offensive players made their mark over the weekend.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Old Dominion at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL wrapped up the combine on Sunday, giving fans a look at some of the top prospects in the draft, as well as under-the-radar players who may have elevated their stock. While some of the most noteworthy performances on the offensive side came from players who are already household names — like Florida QB Anthony Richardson and his record setting day — many others came from players who are projected as mid- to late-round prospects, or at least not considered a lock for Day One.

Combine testing is only one facet of a player’s draft profile, of course, but it at least provides some context for player evaluation and comparison heading into the draft. Read on for the official measurements for some of the lesser known offensive players who stood out over the weekend! Along with each player is a draft profile blurb from either The Draft Network (for skill players) and Pro Football Network (for linemen) and their ranking in the Athletic’s consensus Big Board if ranked. Don’t worry, defensive prospects who could help the Seattle Seahawks shore up the 25th ranked scoring defense will get some attention in their own separate piece.

Note: All combine measurements originally reported by The Athletic.

Quarterback

Tyson Bagent

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board Rank
Shepherd 6030 213 9 1/2 30 1/8 4.79 1.58 36 10'0" 6.95 4.36 - Unranked

Expectations for Bagent early in his NFL career should be low. He’s facing a significant jump in the level of competition and he is unlikely to be ready for live NFL action early in his pro career. But given the time to marinate and develop, there’s going to be an opportunity for an NFL team to secure a quality quarterback.

The Draft Network

Running Back

Devon Achane

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board
Texas A&M 5084 188 8 1/2 29 4.32 1.51 33 - - - - 55

Achane profiles as an explosive, complementary back in the NFL that would work well in tandem with a more physical, downhill runner. For a team looking to add speed out of the backfield, Achane can be an x-factor for an NFL offense.

The Draft Network

Wide Receiver

Marvin Mims

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board
Oklahoma 5110 183 9 31 5/8 4.38 1.55 39.5 10'9" 6.9 - - 85

Mims is an explosive playmaker. His ability to win down the field and produce after the catch leads to frequent big plays. Averaging more than 20 yards per reception in 2021 and 2022, Mims does well to create vertical separation, track the football, and adjust and attack the football in the air. While he isn’t immune to a double-catch or using his frame on occasion to secure a catch, Mims is a consistent finisher that hasn’t struggled with drops.

The Draft Network

Tight End

Zack Kuntz

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board
Old Dominion 6070 255 10 1/4 34 4.55 1.57 40 10'8" 6.87 4.12 23 Unranked

...a former 5-star recruit who originally enrolled at Penn State before he transferred to Old Dominion...

Kuntz is a long and well-built tight end who has outstanding size. At 6-foot-8, he towers over opposing defenders and is a mismatch nightmare. Old Dominion had Kuntz aligned all over the field and he saw snaps at Y, F, in the slot, and out wide. Kuntz is an advanced pass-catcher who runs good routes and understands how to uncover.

The Draft Network

iOL

Cody Mauch

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board
North Dakota State 6050 302 9 3/4 32 3/8 5.08 1.79 29 9'0" 7.33 4.55 - 58

With his length, it’s been speculated that Mauch could move to the interior. While his explosiveness, power, and physicality would be a potentially dominant combination there, I think he has the tools to stay at tackle and become an impact starter with some scheme versatility. He’s a bulldozer with range in the run game and a highly competent pass protector with the high-level talent to thrive at the NFL level.

Pro Football Network

OT

Blake Freeland

School Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Broad 3-Cone Shuttle Bench Big Board
BYU 6080 302 10 33 7/8 4.98 1.68 37 10'0" 7.46 4.71 - 86

Freeland’s athleticism is an obvious selling point, and his blend of explosiveness, light feet, length, and physicality is a dream for offensive line coaches. Few blockers as big as Freeland are also as nimble, and he also has the power to jar defenders and rapidly displace opponents. Combine that with his raw strength, and you have all the building blocks you need to create a top-tier left tackle.

Pro Football Network

Check back tomorrow for defensive standouts!

