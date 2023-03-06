Fans across the NFL had waited weeks to see where the quarterback market would go, with news slowly trickling out regarding Derek Carr’s free agency after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders and the impending breakup of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. With the franchise tag deadline set to arrive Tuesday afternoon, the watch was on for whether or not the Seattle Seahawks would apply the tag to Geno Smith.

However, Carr and the New Orleans Saints got things started in the market for the position Monday, and then the Smith and the Seahawks joined the party with a 3-year contract that will make Geno a very wealthy individual.

Geno Smith finalizing a new three-year, $105-million deal with the Seahawks, source confirms (as @Schultz_Report said).



From an NFL backup to Pro Bowl starter…and now a sizable reward for his play. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2023

And, following the announcement of the extension, Twitter reacted as it does, so here are many of those reactions, starting first and foremost with his teammates.

️Geno geno geno!!! Let ‘em hear it!!! — Will Dissly (@Will_Diss) March 6, 2023

LFG! Congrats @GenoSmith3 Need to teach this dude to golf so we can get some of that money @qdiggs6 https://t.co/9Hm5HExG6l — Jason Myers (@JayMy_31) March 6, 2023

And from elsewhere in Seahawks Twitter and around the league.

Eugene Cyril Smith III — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 7, 2023

“The Seahawks did the exact right thing in my opinion.” Mike Holmgren with us now on Geno Smiths new deal with the Seahawks — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) March 7, 2023

$35 million AAV.



Brutal day for the "Geno won't get $30 million crowd."



A huge congrats to Geno on his long-awaited payday. He got his bag. https://t.co/YyH2ZDIK41 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 6, 2023

The Geno Smith story is why we should appreciate journeyman QBs. There’s probably a lot of them who could have been good starters with more time and development and the right situation but never got it — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) March 7, 2023

Good for Geno, man. Getting paid like that after nine seasons…what a journey. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 6, 2023

This makes Geno a top-10 paid QB since he averages $35M a year, same as Kirk Cousins at No. 10

Remember, Geno has earned about $17,446M total in his 10-year NFL career. https://t.co/zaNhvVYnHH — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 6, 2023

hell yeah. Geno Smith was a top-12 QB last season (at least). well deserved, awesome comeback journey for him https://t.co/uRbiV6dMiE — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) March 6, 2023

Years / total money are *EXACTLY* what we predicted on @CigarThoughts.



Now we wait to see the guarantees… https://t.co/25XRuGZJLf — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) March 6, 2023

One of the coolest NFL comebacks in recent memory, with the former longtime backup producing at an elite level in his first season as the Seahawks' QB1



Well-deserved extension for Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/XNFKa6TCCI — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 6, 2023

Whatever your thoughts on Seattle’s investment in Geno Smith, him getting paid like that after working through years as a career backup is a very cool story. — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) March 6, 2023

I'm so happy for Geno Smith. After 9 years in the #NFL his career earnings were $17M mostly as a backup QB.



Now he just signed a 3-year deal for $105M to stay w/ #Seahawks. One of the best stories in the league in a long time. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/LL9OuZwmfS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith’s career earnings through 10 seasons: $17.55M



Geno Smith’s *annual* value on his new contract: $35M



What a journey. So incredibly well-deserved. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2023

Sounds like they were just waiting on details of the Carr deal https://t.co/cwLdRG0XsF — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr got 37.5 million per year

Geno Smith got 35 million per year

AIN’T NO WAY DANIEL JONES SHOULD GET 40 MILLION OR MORE PER YEAR. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2023

Geno Smith lands the richest contract of any draft pick in #Jets history. Who'da thunk it?



The #Seahawks QB agrees to a three-year, $105M deal. #Idzik — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith appreciation post!



- QB5 in overall points (303.9)

- QB9 in PPG (17.9)

- 4,282 passing yards, 69.8 completion percent (both most in SEA history)

- 12 games with 2+ pass TD (tied most in NFL)

- 13 pass TD of 20+ air yds (most in a season in Next Gen Stats era) — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 6, 2023

Today's news should also answer any questions you may have regarding how the Seahawks feel about Drew Lock. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) March 6, 2023

And now it’s on to free agency.