Twitter reacts to Geno Smith contract extension

The debate about whether to extend Geno is over. Now begins the debate on whether it was a good idea or not.

Fans across the NFL had waited weeks to see where the quarterback market would go, with news slowly trickling out regarding Derek Carr’s free agency after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders and the impending breakup of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. With the franchise tag deadline set to arrive Tuesday afternoon, the watch was on for whether or not the Seattle Seahawks would apply the tag to Geno Smith.

However, Carr and the New Orleans Saints got things started in the market for the position Monday, and then the Smith and the Seahawks joined the party with a 3-year contract that will make Geno a very wealthy individual.

And, following the announcement of the extension, Twitter reacted as it does, so here are many of those reactions, starting first and foremost with his teammates.

And from elsewhere in Seahawks Twitter and around the league.

And now it’s on to free agency.

