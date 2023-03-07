3 wide receivers the Seattle Seahawks could sign in free agency

We’ve covered the Seattle Seahawks need for a pass catcher heavily through my draft articles. I believe the team needs to add one of the top receivers on Day 1 or 2 of the NFL Draft this year. However, there is an argument to be made that they should instead use all of their top selections to beef up what was a questionable defense last season; then they’d address any offensive needs through free agency.

If Seattle does decide to go the free agency route to address their wide receiver needs, there are plenty of options both at the top and bottom of the market. Down below we are going to look at three wide receiver free agents who the Seahawks could bring in and what their contracts might look like.

All contract details are via OverTheCap.com - Contract projections are my own.

Jakobi Meyers - Projected contract - 3 years/$40,500,000

The highest profile of these three options, Meyers is coming off of an okay season with the New England Patriots. Over 14 games he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns. Obviously, those are numbers that don’t jump off the page, but it’s important to remember he did that in what was an extremely dysfunctional Patriots offense last season. Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia called plays on the offensive side of the ball for the first time in his career and Mac Jones’ play slipped significantly in his second season. Due to Meyers never having a thousand-yard season in his career there is a lot of projection with him as a player. However, I believe there is another there to warrant a contract of this seize. The former North Carolina State receiver is not a pure #1 receiver, but he wouldn’t need to be with the offense featuring DK Metcalf. Meyers had a similar role in the Patriots system to Tyler Lockett in Seattle’s which adds to some of the appeal in bringing him in. Lockett is almost certainly in his final year as a Seahawk meaning finding his replacement is imperative and Meyers could be that player whilst offering significantly more upside. He is not a receiver who is limited to playing the slot as he would be able to be utilized on the outside opposite of D.K. Metcalf as well. Meyers has always been a receiver I really like and see upside in so I think he would be a great addition. I could envision him making a similar year one impact for the offense to what Uchenna Nwosu did to the defense.

Contract projection reasoning

Per league sources, Jakobi Meyers free agency will be interesting. No one views him on high scale (15 mil plus), but 12 to 14 mil is "definitely in play." Belief is #Patriots will let him see what's out there, but hope he comes back to them for final conversation. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 6, 2023

The above tweet from Mike Giardi is how I largely came to the dollar projection. Outside of Odell Beckham, who carries multiple question marks, I think Meyers is the best free agent in this year’s class. As a result, I think there will be a mini bidding war for him resulting in his number reaching the higher spectrum of Giardi’s range. The reason I went three years is because I believe Meyers, who is currently 26, will want to become a free agent one more time before he turns 30 which a three-year pact allows him to do.

Olamide Zaccheaus - Projected contract - 2 years $14,00,000

In my opinion, Olamide Zaccheaus is one of the most underrated players in this free agent class and for good reason. The former University of Virginia receiver has been stuck behind the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, and Drake London on the Atlanta Falcons wideout depth chart. Zaccheaus started 13 games last season, hauling in 40 balls for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He is an extremely sure handed player as over his four-year career he only has 3 drops on 151 career targets which translates to a 1.9% drop rate. Zaccheaus also averaged 4.6 yards after catch per reception, which was 1.3 yards better than Lockett and 2.2 better than Metcalf. Now a portion of that is due to the different styles of the offense, but it is still something that should be noted when evaluating him as a player. Zaccheaus also fits the size profile that the Seahawks like in their receivers. He is 5 foot 8, 193 pounds compared to Marquise Goodwin who is 5 foot 9, 180 pounds and Tyler Lockett who is 5 foot 10, 182 pounds.

Contract projection reasoning

I landed on this number because of what Cedrick Wilson got last offseason from the Miami Dolphins. The former Dallas Cowboy was coming off a 45 catches, 602 receiving yards season before he signed a 3-year deal worth $22,050,000. Wilson had 491 fewer receiving yards than the Atlanta Falcons receiver at the time of signing but he also was viewed as someone who could be an impactful returner and offensive gadget player. I think Zaccheaus having two years of similar production to Wilson’s final season before free agency keeps their AAV close despite him not having the special teams upside.

Noah Brown - Projected contract - 1 year, $5,000,000

This is largely a projection signing for an offensive who needs wide receivers across from DK Metcalf. Like Zaccheaus, the former Ohio State receiver has been buried on the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver depth chart behind Ceedee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and others. When given the opportunity though he has shown flashes and is coming off a 555 receiving yard season on 43 catches. The 6-foot 2 receiver is someone who can stretch the defense with vertical routes but can also play close to the line of scrimmage when needed, making him a versatile option. Despite a lower receiving yard total, he was an integral part of the Cowboys receiving unit last season. He started 13 games and played 75% of the available offensive snaps. I think he is a great buy low and cost-effective option for the Seahawks if they do not want to invest multiple years or a high dollar amount into the position.

Contract projection reasoning

The main reason I came to this number for Noah Brown is because of the 2021 offseason wide receiver market. Keelan Cole, Kendrick Bourne, Sammy Watkins and Tyrell Williams all received deals worth between $4,000,000 and $5,500,000. All of those receivers got one-year deals as well, except for Bourne who reached a 3-year agreement. Now those players are not necessarily similar to Brown in terms of what they bring to the table as players or production, but I think that is the class of receiver he falls into. He is not in the top two classes of receivers who get $10,000,000+, nor is he in the group below them so I think $5,000,000 is around where he will settle at.

All stats courtesy of (ProFootballReference.com)