The biggest news of the day, of course here in the Pacific Northwest, is that our beloved Seattle Seahawks have signed their QB1 of the future (or for at least the next 2-3 years?). Geno Smith has a new contract, so what does that mean for their draft plans? Here are today’s links.

Seahawks News

Beloved Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue' dies at age 92 - KCPQ

Legendary Seahawks fan "Mama Blue" has died at age 92.

Seahawks, Geno Smith agree to 3-year contract - Seaside Joe

The contract is worth almost exactly what I said it would be worth a month ago, 3/6/2023

Five things we learned from the 2023 NFL combine - The Seattle Times

The end of the NFL scouting combine means the league quickly turning to another phase of its offseason — the free-agent signing period, which begins next Wednesday, but unofficially seemed to kick off with a flurry of moves around the league Monday, including Seattle finalizing a new deal with quarterback Geno Smith. The standout player was Florida's Anthony Richardson, who ran a 4.43 40 at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds. Measurables obviously aren't all that makes a good NFL QB, and that Richardson was a full-time starter for just one year at Florida has him pegged as the ultimate “high-risk, high-reward” pick.

Seahawks agree contract with Geno Smith « Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are my thoughts…

Salk: Seahawks betting on Geno Smith, but it leads to a big question - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks bet on Pete Carroll and John Schneider over Russell Wilson. Now those two are betting on Geno Smith. Is it the right call?

Video: Wyman & Bob react Geno Smith contract extension with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Wyman and Bob were live on Seattle Sports when news of Geno Smith's reported deal with the Seahawks broke. Watch their reaction here.

One accolade that would be huge for Seahawks in 2023 - Seattle Sports

Defense is the clear area the Seahawks need to improve if they're going to take a step forward following their trip to the playoffs.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents - Seahawks.com

With free agency kicking off next week, a look ahead at what that means for the Seahawks.

Why Geno Smith’s contract extension with the Seahawks is a win-win - The Athletic

Smith's new deal is worth six times his career earnings, but the Seahawks retained flexibility to build around him or draft a QB early.

Seahawks combine notes: Bobby Wagner reunion would surprise, No. 5 pick value rising - The Athletic

Have the Seahawks learned from the past about prioritizing need over value? How will they address the gaping hole at inside linebacker?

Seattle Seahawks Combine Meeting with Florida Gators' Anthony Richardson Felt 'Different,' Says QB - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it was his record-breaking vertical jump and dime-dropping passing performance that drew tons of understandable attention at the NFL Scouting Combine, Anthony Richardson's combine meeting with the Seattle Seahawks that could be turning even more heads.

Seattle Seahawks Post-Combine Seven-Round Mock: Seattle Drafts Athleticism on Both Sides - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Under John Schneider and Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks have always coveted players with unique physical traits and rare athleticism. With the combine in the books, which players check off those boxes in AllSeahawks.com's latest seven-round mock draft?

NFC West News

49ers free agency wishlist at each position of need: Scrap the Moneyball approach opposite of Nick Bosa - Niners Nation

Is it time to scrap the Moneyball approach opposite of Bosa?

Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency - Larry Brown Sports

The San Francisco 49ers would like to add an extra quarterback considering the injury issues they are facing at the position.

San Francisco 49ers Mock Offseason 1.0: What They Should Do - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers should aim to accomplish this offseason during free agency and the draft.

Arizona Cardinals Expected to Cut Chosen Anderson - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to move on from Rodney Hudson and Chosen Anderson, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Rodney Hudson likely to retire per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with being a bit cap strapped, per the usual when Steve Keim was the general manager.

Why worry about the salary cap today, when you can deal with it in three...

Matthew Stafford rumors: “Retirement is not out of the question” - Turf Show Times

Though Stafford has denied it all offseason, rumors persist that his arm won’t be ready to go again

Rams BREAKING: Allen Robinson Allowed to Seek Trade in Los Angeles Salary Dump - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Allen Robinson could be traded after a disappointing debut as the Los Angeles Rams seek to open up cap space.

Around The NFL

Bengals' Never-Ending Search for Linemen Continues | Football Outsiders

Another year, another offseason with offensive tackles atop the Cincinnati Bengals' shopping list.

With Derek Carr off the market, Jets make it clear that it's Aaron Rodgers or bust - Yahoo Sports

The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.

NFL combine takeaways: Anthony Richardson wowed, but another QB may have cemented himself as first off board - Yahoo Sports

In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.

With Tony Pollard in fold, what's next for Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

With Pollard on the franchise tag, the Cowboys have a whopping $27.68 million dedicated to their RB room for 2023, which puts Elliott on shaky ground.

Browns could restructure Deshaun Watson's deal to lower his $54.993 million cap charge - ProFootballTalk

The Browns currently are $13.415 million over the salary cap, with a little over a week to get under the $224.8 million cap. They also need to create room to sign free agents.

2023 NFL free agency: Five teams that most need to make major moves - NFL.com

Can Dan Campbell's Lions add the necessary pieces to compete for the NFC North title? Will the Bears build around Justin Fields? Before the 2023 free agency period kicks off, Jeffri Chadiha identifies five teams that must make major moves this offseason.

Where the Kansas City Chiefs stand entering free agency - ESPN.com

The Chiefs are not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr. They have more big decisions to make heading into the 2023 season.

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr agrees to deal with Saints - ESPN.com

The Saints have agreed to a contract with quarterback Derek Carr, the team announced Monday.

2023 All-Combine Team, Defense: Edge Nolan Smith, CB Christian Gonzalez dazzle at Lucas Oil Stadium - NFL.com

Nick Shook unveils his annual All-Combine Team, shining a spotlight on the prospects who dazzled in Indianapolis. See which defenders made this year's squad.

2023 NFL free agency: Players who could be underpriced, overpriced - NFL.com

Will Zach Allen provide solid value on his next contract? Where does Baker Mayfield fit in a crowded QB market? Gregg Rosenthal identifies players who could be underpriced and overpriced in NFL free agency in 2023.

NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers: Anthony Richardson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba excel - The Athletic

Which prospects boosted their draft stock during combine week in Indianapolis? Who struggled under the bright lights?

Derek Carr joining Saints: What the reported deal means for 2023 NFL QB market in free agency - CBSSports.com

Aaron Rodgers' future may be clearer now