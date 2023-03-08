Well, Geno has signed, the combine has come to a completion, and tags have been applied to players as their teams have seen fit. What’s next for our Seattle Seahawks? No one knows for sure but the links!

Seahawks News

Seahawks mock draft 2023: The ultimate "Help Geno" strategy - Seaside Joe

How Seattle would utilize their draft capital if the one goal was to help Geno Smith, 3/7/2023

Could the Seahawks draft Anthony Richardson? - Larry Brown Sports

The Seattle Seahawks could draft Anthony Richardson with the No. 5 overall pick even though they already have Geno Smith.

Geno Smith’s contract is a win-win for all concerned « Seahawks Draft Blog

The details are out and we can now properly analyse Geno Smith’s contract extension with the Seahawks.

Rost's Seahawks Breakdown: What's next after locking up Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks took care of their QB situation by extending Geno Smith, but as Stacy Rost explains, it may not rule them out from drafting a QB.

Seahawks Notebook: Carroll on 'interesting' draft QBs, coaching updates - Seattle Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the draft, the QB prospects as well as some coaching changes on Seattle's defense.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks React To Quarterback Geno Smith & Seattle Agreeing To Terms - Seahawks.com

Seahawks players react to teammate Geno Smith agreeing to terms to return to the team.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Talks Geno Smith Extension On Seattle Sports 710 AM - Seahawks.com

Pete Carroll joined the Brock & Salk Show a day after the Seahawks and Geno Smith agreed to terms on a contract extension.

'Heck Yeah!': Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll Confident in Super Bowl Chances with Geno Smith - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Cashing in on an outstanding 2022 season, Geno Smith inked a $105 million contract on Monday, ensuring the Seattle Seahawks would have him under center in 2023 and beyond. After paying him big bucks, it's safe to say expectations will be heightened moving forward.

NFC West News

49ers free agency: Emmanuel Moseley and Daniel Brunskill are 2 players the Niners cannot afford to lose - Niners Nation

A cornerback that missed the majority of the season and a utility lineman

Former first-rounder Mike McGlinchey leads list of 49ers free agents - San Francisco 49ers Blog- ESPN

McGlinchey is someone the 49ers would want back in a perfect world, but he's among many free agents they'll have to make tough choices on.

One Overlooked Position the 49ers Should Improve - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

This position doesn't on the 49ers present a drastic need to fill or to upgrade, but it is worth considering to improve on.

Arizona Cardinals Don't Use Franchise Tag; Zach Allen, Byron Murphy to Test Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and the Arizona Cardinals did not use it, meaning Zach Allen and Byron Murphy are set to enter free agency.

2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down with Las Vegas Raiders, end up with pass rusher - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting with the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and they are open for business.

It could happen before the draft with how busy the offseason is about to be, it would...

Rams cuts, trades, rumors, coaching staff: 2023 in review so far - Turf Show Times

I understand, we all need a refresher right about now

Los Angeles Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd & Allen Robinson? Cap Space Impact - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are close to cutting ties with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and receiver Allen Robinson - but how would these moves alter the team's salary cap heading into free agency?

Around The NFL

Bills Must Do More to Protect Josh Allen | Football Outsiders

Pass protection is one of the few areas where Buffalo needs to improve in 2023.

Ravens send definitive message to Lamar Jackson with non-exclusive franchise tag - Yahoo Sports

Jackson is now free to negotiate a new deal with other teams, and the Ravens will have a chance to match. It could be a dangerous tactic — or an outside-the-box answer to what's been a frustrating negotiation.

Saints sign Ugo Amadi - ProFootballTalk

Safety Ugo Amadi is joining the Saints.

Jets in talks with Packers, Aaron Rodgers, sources say - ESPN.com

The Jets have had conversations with the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week regarding a potential trade to New York, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Move the Sticks: Full combine recap: Offense + Derek Carr to the Saints - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks after coming back from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

What Daniel Jones' new deal means for the New York Giants - ESPN.com

Jones signed a four-year deal minutes before Tuesday's franchise tag deadline. Breaking down what it means for the Giants.

What’s next for Lamar Jackson after Ravens roll the dice with non-exclusive franchise tag? - The Athletic

Baltimore took a step in tagging its star quarterback, but there's potentially a long way to go before there's a resolution.

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator - NFL.com

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

NFL insider notes: Bears may not stop at one trade in 2023 NFL Draft, plus Texans eyeing veteran QB, more - CBSSports.com

Jonathan Jones empties his notebook from the NFL Scouting Combine