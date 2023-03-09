More mock drafts, more combine round-ups, more rumors, more predictions. Lather yourself in one of the more interesting off-seasons in Seattle Seahawks’ history. Thank you for being here. Dive in.

Seahawks News

Watch old NFL Drafts to gain perspective: 2019 as 2023 - Seaside Joe

What have we learned from the draft that happened four years ago and how can we apply it to today? Seaside Joe 1467

NFL mock draft roundup: Could Will Anderson fall to Seahawks at No. 5? - The Seattle Times

With the combine complete, it's a good time to take another look at what some of the mock drafts have in store for the Seahawks with their two first-round picks...

Broncos Buster: How the Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade 1 year ago - Seahawks Wire

Part of what makes the NFL the most unstoppable force in American media is the unpredictability each new year brings, and nothing was a bigger shock last season than the fates of the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

A Year Later: What we've learned from Seahawks' Russell Wilson trade - Seattle Sports

It's officially been one year since the Seahawks traded QB Russell Wilson to Denver. Stacy Rost details what we've learned in that timeframe.

Bumpus: The free-agent D-lineman the Seahawks should consider - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need help on defense, and Michael Bumpus thinks they should look at free-agent DE Zach Allen, who has been in Arizona since 2019.

TEF scores for 2023 — and what it means « Seahawks Draft Blog

For years we’ve been calculating explosive traits among offensive linemen using a formula called ‘TEF’. Tom Cable and Mike Solari utilised big, explosive testers. The formula allowed us to predict with a decent degree of accuracy which draft prospects the Seahawks might be interested in.

Seahawks set for success one year after Russell Wilson trade - Seattle Seahawks - ESPN

Here's where the Seahawks stand entering the new league year, flush with draft capital and with their QB1 signed to a new deal.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Agreeing To Terms Geno Smith Earns Praise - Seahawks.com

Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated and Nick Wright of Fox Sports break down why agreeing with quarterback Geno Smith was the right move for the Seahawks.

Episode 10 of The Sound: Moving Forward - Seahawks.com

The closing chapter of The Sound for the 2022 season, Episode 10 focuses on Seattle’s quartet of 2022 Pro Bowl selections as they look back on the season and ahead to the future.

Seahawks free-agent fits: Could Frank Clark, Shaquill Griffin return to Seattle? - The Athletic

The Seahawks are never big spenders in free agency, but they favor players whom they know well, and several are set to hit the market.

Seattle Seahawks Decision to Re-Sign Geno Smith Could Boost Trade Interest in No. 5 Draft Pick - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Holding a top-five selection for the first time in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, could bringing back Geno Smith actually give the Seattle Seahawks extra leverage with potential trade down partners in April?

NFC West News

Predicting the 49ers Choices in Free Agency and the Draft - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These are the moves the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to make in free agency and the draft.

49ers news: The search for tight ends in the draft: Finding George Kittle a running mate - Niners Nation

Perhaps we should ask how early is too early?

49ers news: A 53-man roster projection that includes free agent signings and draft picks - Niners Nation

A fun exercise that’s nearly impossible

2023 NFL Combine: Winners, losers, rumors and what to take away from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The 2023 NFL Combine has come and gone and we have now had a chance to digest it.

So, Justin and I recap the 2023 Scouting Combine and discuss the NFL Draft prospects...

Will Arizona Cardinals Hit Reset Button This Offseason? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have the opportunity to hit the reset button this year. Will they choose to do so?

Baker Mayfield Signing with Los Angeles Rams at $8 Million? Pricy QB Rumor - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Did Rams QB Mayfield fix himself to get a starting job somewhere? That’s one idea expressed by - you guessed it - Mayfield himself.

Rams offseason: 5 steps to start moving in right direction again - Turf Show Times

The one free agent signing, the one blockbuster trade, and the draft strategy to fix L.A.’s worries

Around The NFL

Why Evan Engram Doesn't Fix Jaguars' Problems at Tight End | Football Outsiders

Jacksonville franchise-tagged their tight end after his breakout season, but their future at the position remains unsettled.

NFL free agency: Best, worst signings for every team since 2018 - ESPN.com

The Bucs hit it big with the GOAT and won their second Super Bowl. And, Le'Veon Bell was mostly grounded as a Jet.

2023 NFL free agency: Odell Beckham Jr. among 10 boom-or-bust players on the market - ESPN.com

Can Odell Beckham Jr. get back to full health and torment defenses at age 30? Will a fresh start help Jadeveon Clowney regain his old form? Maurice Jones-Drew identifies 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2023.

Nick Saban dismisses Bryce Young's size concerns: He's done it as well as anybody - ProFootballTalk

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young measured 5 foot 10 and weighed 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. After Anthony Richardson’s performance in the measurables, Young now has the second-shortest odds to be taken No. 1 overall.

What extending Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson could look like - Minnesota Vikings Blog - ESPN

Signing Jefferson to an extension is a no-brainer, but one issue could bog down negotiations: the Vikings' plan at quarterback.

NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team: Ravens get top WR on market, Steelers get franchise LT - CBSSports.com

Pairing the ideal AFC team with one of the top free agents available