Seahawks schedule Top-30 visit with Florida State safety Jammie Robinson

The Seattle Seahawks pre-draft process continues with news coming out today that they’ve scheduled their second Top-30 visit. The first one we heard about was Ohio State OT Dawand Jones. This time, it’s Florida State Safety Jammie Robinson.

As any 12 could tell you, the Seahawks have some needs to fill in the draft. Offensive Tackle and Safety wouldn’t appear to be on the list - not after drafting bookend tackles in last year’s draft and currently having more money committed to their starting safeties than any team in the league.

But this is the Seahawks we’re talking about, and John Schneider and Pete Carroll often do things that others might not expect.

So, who is Jammie Robinson?

Robinson is a 22-year old defensive back who was heavily recruited coming out of high school. He started his college career as a cornerback at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Robinson played Free Safety for the Seminoles, but may be better suited for a Strong Safety or Slot Cornerback role in the NFL.

At the NFL Combine, Robinson’s physical attributes were:

5-foot, 10-5/8-inches tall

191 pounds

29-5/8-inch arms

8-3/4-inch hands

PFF considers Robinson the #4 Safety and #63 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. They project him as a 2nd- or 3rd-round pick and summarize their evaluation thusly:

Robinson brings a bit of a mismatched game. He possesses the ideal quicks and tackling ability to make plays around the line of scrimmage but has the size of a deep safety.

Going back to the Combine for a moment, his official 40-yard dash time was 4.59 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.58 seconds. Robinson’s 40-time ranked 13th out of the 19 safeties who tested.

Highlights from scouting reports on Jammie Robinson:

The Draft Network

Robinson showcases to be a versatile defensive back prospect in this Florida State defense, lining up at FS, SS, NB, and LB. From every position, Robinson has shown to be a very productive player. Robinson is a quick-twitch, explosive athlete that has a high motor and consistently finds himself around the football. Robinson plays defense with passion and effort and appears to be the emotional leader of the Seminoles’ defense. Robinson excels closer to the line of scrimmage where he can use his instincts and athleticism to make tackles at or near the line of scrimmage. In coverage, Robinson shows to be good closer to the line of scrimmage. From that alignment, he can use his reactionary athleticism and quickness to run with receivers on crossing routes. Robinson also shows to be productive when he can play the robber role where he doesn’t have a coverage responsibility and he can roam the field tracking the quarterback’s eyes to the receiver to make a play.

NFL Draft Buzz

Jammie Robinson a super experienced and productive college safety, who has consistently been productive at multiple positions in the secondary. He has good, not elite timed speed and has the ability to play the nickel slot in man coverage. Robinson is an outstanding tackler and is impressive as a run defender when playing in the box. Robinson however isn’t a perfect prospect - he is undersized both in height and arm length (11th percentile) and plays out of control at times. Overall Robinson is a very solid prospect who offers major position versatility at the next level and has a chance to start early in his pro career. Expect Him to hear his name called in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Pro Football Network

Jimmy Neutron is known for brain blasts. Jammie, meanwhile, brings the body blasts. Robinson has been one of the most physical defenders in college football for four years. And for two of those years, he’s arguably been one of the best players on Florida State’s talent-laden roster. . . . Robinson grades out as a potential top-100 prospect and a late Day 2 or priority Day 3 selection if he falls that far. He’s one of the more well-rounded safety prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing a tenacious physical edge that resonates on the field.

The 33rd Team

(Robinson’s) aggressiveness gets him in trouble at times, but it is easier to coach an aggressive player than a passive one. Robinson is a fun player to watch on tape as he is always around the ball, and he usually arrives with an intent for violence. If he was bigger, he would be in the discussion for a first or second round pick. He will make a club on special teams at first and eventually into a starting spot if his body can hold up.

Based on everything I’ve seen, heard, and read, Jammie Robinson strikes me as a mini-version of Kam Chancellor. Personally, I’d prefer a full-size version, but any version of a Kam Chancellor type of player is alright with me.

