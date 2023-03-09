Seahawks officially awarded zero comp picks

When the curtain came down on the 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks, it was the first time in a decade that the Hawks had finished under .500 for the year. Thus, it was not a surprise to most observers when the team - while swearing it wasn’t rebuilding - tore things down to the studs and moved on from big names like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Wilson, of course, was traded to the Denver Broncos for a whole lot of draft picks, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and a backup quarterback who never saw the field. Wagner, meanwhile, was released unceremoniously, and went on to help destroy the Los Angeles Rams from the inside, helping Seattle to a season sweep of the Lambs for the first time in a very long time.

However, there were several other notable free agents who were allowed to depart, including cornerback D.J. Reed, center Ethan Pocic and tight end Gerald Everett, among others. Some fans had certainly hoped that the Hawks could earn comp picks from the league in return for these departures, however, these departures were cancelled out by the signings of the likes of Uchenna Nwosu, Austin Blythe and Quinton Jefferson, and the end result was that the team would be unlikely to receive any comp picks.

That became official Thursday afternoon when the league announced the comp picks that teams will have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle is the only NFC West team to not receive comp picks, with the Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers all awarded picks. the extra picks that these division rivals received are as follows:

Arizona Cardinals:

3.96

5.168

6.213

Los Angeles Rams:

5.167

5.171

5.177

7.251

San Francisco 49ers:

3.99

3.101

3.102

5.173

6.216

7.255

7.255

So, the Niners will still be without a first or second round selection after trading second, third and fourth round picks in the 2023 draft for Christian McCaffrey, and sending their first round pick to the Miami Dolphins when they moved up from 12 to 3 in order to select Trey Lance in 2021. Thus, while they are short on draft capital, they will not be short on the actual number of picks that they hold.