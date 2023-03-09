The incentives in the Geno Smith contract

Since word emerged late Monday that the Seattle Seahawks had agreed to terms with Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, the big question had been what are the incentives that Smith would need to hit in order to maximize his earning potential on the contract.

Well, thanks to contracts expert Brad Spielberger of PFF, fans now have that information.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s incentives are tied to his 2022 stats in five categories, per source:



$2M each for:



- 4,282 yards

- 30 TDs

- 69.755% completion %

- 100.874 passer rating

- 80% playtime & 10 wins/playoffs



Extra $5M if he hits them all — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 9, 2023

For those wondering exactly where those very specific numbers are coming from, here is a look at some of Smith’s stats from the 2022 season:

Passing Yards: 4,282

Touchdowns: 30

Completion Percentage: 69.755%

Passer Rating: 100.874

Playing Time: 100%

Wins: 9

Playoffs: Yes

So, in order for Geno to maximize his earnings in 2023, all he needs to do is outproduce his 2022 numbers while either leading the team to double digit wins or making the playoffs. In addition, these are not technically incentives, as they are escalators that will increase the size of the roster bonus for Smith should he reach these levels of production.

For clarity’s sake:



The upside comes via roster bonus escalators in 2024 and 2025



If Smith hits or exceeds his 2022 benchmarks in 2023, then he boosts the value of his 2024 roster bonus



So max of $15M escalation in 2024 and 2025 based on 2023 and 2024 performance — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 9, 2023

Full cap hits for Smith’s deal with the Seahawks will not be known until the full structure and payout of the $75M that is not tied to performance is made known.