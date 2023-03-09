 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The incentives in the Geno Smith contract

Fans have been waiting all week to learn about these incentives, and now they’re here.

By John P. Gilbert
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Since word emerged late Monday that the Seattle Seahawks had agreed to terms with Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, the big question had been what are the incentives that Smith would need to hit in order to maximize his earning potential on the contract.

Well, thanks to contracts expert Brad Spielberger of PFF, fans now have that information.

For those wondering exactly where those very specific numbers are coming from, here is a look at some of Smith’s stats from the 2022 season:

  • Passing Yards: 4,282
  • Touchdowns: 30
  • Completion Percentage: 69.755%
  • Passer Rating: 100.874
  • Playing Time: 100%
  • Wins: 9
  • Playoffs: Yes

So, in order for Geno to maximize his earnings in 2023, all he needs to do is outproduce his 2022 numbers while either leading the team to double digit wins or making the playoffs. In addition, these are not technically incentives, as they are escalators that will increase the size of the roster bonus for Smith should he reach these levels of production.

Full cap hits for Smith’s deal with the Seahawks will not be known until the full structure and payout of the $75M that is not tied to performance is made known.

