If media ‘Big Boards’ were 100% accurate, the Seahawks’ 2023 draft class would be... interesting

Here’s a fun thought exercise for 4th-to-last weekend before the 2023 NFL Draft: What if the media’s “Big Boards” were 100% accurate?

Who would the top picks be in the 2023 NFL Draft?

And, of far more interest to the 12s, what would the Seattle Seahawks‘ 2023 draft class look like?

Before we dive in, let’s lay out the parameters:

No trades

No drafting for need

BPA all the way

Putting that another way, Seattle would get whoever each board has listed at #5, #20, #37, #52, #83, #123, #151, #154, #198, and #237 (aka the official NFL draft order for all seven rounds, as posted on NFL.com).

Note: Some of the Big Boards chosen for this article have less than a full draft’s worth of prospects (ex. top 100 or top 125). In those cases, Seattle’s (hypothetical) draft class is only the first 5 (or 6) picks. Also, the data in this article was pulled on March 30th and may have changed by the time you’re reading this.

At the end of this article, there will be some polls so folks can choose the draft class that they like best, as well as which player they’d prefer with each of our first 5 picks (based on the results from this canvas of sixteen Big Boards).

Enjoy!

From their site:

The 2023 NFL Draft Industry Consensus Big Board includes 40 different boards and breaks down the top 300 prospects just after the workout phase of the NFL draft.

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

#20: S Brian Branch, Alabama

#37: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

#52: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

#83: S Sydney Brown, Illinois

#123: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

#151: RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

#154: DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

#198: S Rashad Torrence II, Florida

#237: OT Richard Gouraige, Florida

FTR’s takeaway(s): Drafting three safeties isn’t ideal (and would certainly add fuel to the debate about what Seattle’s plans are for Jamal Adams), but I would be reasonably happy with the results of our first four picks.

From their site:

This consensus big board of each player’s overall ranking for the 2023 NFL Draft was compiled using 114 Big Board(s), 1011 1st Round Mock Draft(s), and 735 Team-Based Mock Draft(s). These numbers do not include ALL mock drafts in the database, but rather ones that are closest to the Draft date.

Author’s Note: I like that this site gives you access to past ‘consensus’ big boards (going back to 2016) and also gives you an early preview of the big boards for 2024 and 2025.

Top 4 picks

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB Bryce Young, Alabama CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Seattle’s 2023 draft class

#5: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

#20: S Brian Branch, Alabama

#37: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

#52: IOL Steve Avila, TCU

#83: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

#123: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

#151: WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

#154: S Daniel Scott, California

#198: QB Clayton Tune, Houston

#237: CB Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

FTR’s takeaway(s): Love the pick at #52 (Avila); like that we address the D-line early and take a QB on Day 3.

From their site:

The Athletic’s Consensus Big Board combines rankings from a wide range of draft experts to identify how the top prospects are viewed, relative to the rest of this class. In theory, by the time we reach draft weekend, this set of rankings should help give us a handle on how picks could (or, at least, should) play out.

Top 4 picks

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Seattle’s 2023 draft class

#5: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

#20: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

#37: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

#52: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

#83: S JL Skinner, Boise State

FTR’s takeaway(s): I think I’d be in a distinct minority of 12s who would find it hilariously awesome if we landed both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. That said, Anthony Richardson is #21 on this board and I’d be hoping him and Gibbs swapped spots before Day One of the draft.

From their site: Welcome to our 2023 NFL Draft board, a new look at Dane Brugler’s top 100 prospects. These are the players who we predict will hear their names called the earliest during the three-day, seven-round draft from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Author’s Note: Sorry for any confusion. The board above this one is the Athletic’s Consensus Big Board; this is just The Athletic’s, and it’s quite different than the consensus board (at least for the Seahawks).

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

#20: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

#37: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

#52: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

#83: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

FTR’s takeaway(s): My only complaint is the R2 cornerback - especially since #53 on their board is LB Jack Campbell. Not that I’m advocating for taking 2 linebackers in Round 2; no, I’d actually prefer to move back one spot with both R2s (Mazi Smith is #38).

From their site:

PFF’s Big Board for the 2023 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects. Age, height, weight, and 40 times will be updated after the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Top 4 picks

QB Bryce Young, Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Seattle’s 2023 draft class

#5: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

#20: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

#37: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

#52: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

#83: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

#123: S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

#151: CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

#154: WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

#198: EDGE Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

#237: WR Derius Davis, TCU

FTR’s takeaway(s): I thought I would like this one more than I do. Stroud being available at #5 is cool, and landing Xavier Hutchinson with our second R5 seems like a steal.

From their site:

The top prospects available for the 2023 NFL Draft. Updated March 29, 2023

Top 4 picks

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas QB Bryce Young, Alabama EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Seattle’s 2023 draft class

#5: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

#20: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

#37: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

#52: RB Kendre Miller, TCU

#83: DT Byron Young, Alabama

FTR’s takeaway(s): I’m curious if Skoronski would be moving to Guard or pushing Abe Lucas inside and taking his spot at RT (can’t see him displacing Charles Cross at LT). Also, Tennessee’s Byron Young is #82 on this board which means that if it were 100% accurate, Byron Young’s name would be called on consecutive picks.

From their site:

Drafttek.com’s Big Board of 2023’s top NFL draft prospects is compiled by our internal staff of talent evaluators. The NFL draft prospect rankings are adjusted regularly during the NCAA Football season. The Big Board also undergoes an adjustment process during post-season All-Star games, the NFL Combine workouts, and individual campus workouts.

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB Bryce Young, Alabama RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

#20: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

#37: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

#52: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

#83: CB Mehki Garner, LSU

#123: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

#151: EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

#154: WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

#198: S Khoury Bethley, Arizona State

#237: S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

FTR’s takeaway(s): At this point, a lot of 12s, myself included, have a Pavlovian response to Seattle selecting Tyree Wilson at #5. A.T. Perry at #123 is a FUN pick.

Top 4 picks:

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia QB Bryce Young, Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

#20: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

#37: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

#52: S JL Skinner, Boise State

#83: WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

#123: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

FTR’s takeaway(s): I would be grinning like the Cheshire Cat after Day One (Stroud, Gibbs), and wondering what the heck we were doing by the end of Round 4 (two WRs -and- two RBs with our first 6 picks; really?)

Top 4 picks:

QB Bryce Young, Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

#20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

#37: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

#52: S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

#83: WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

#123: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

#151: EDGE D.J. Johnson, Oregon

#154: RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#198: DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

#237: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

FTR’s takeaway(s): Would be stoked to get JSN at #20 and just as stoked to have Nathaniel Dell still on the board with our final pick.

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

#20: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

#37: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

#52: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

#83: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

#123: RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

#151: S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

#154: TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

#198: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

#237: LB Drake Thomas, North Carolina State

FTR’s takeaway(s): We would need a bigger meeting room for our Tight Ends after this draft. Love the selection of Zay Flowers at #20. Also, DeWayne McBride is a heckuva pick at #123 - he had the 2nd most rushing yards in college football last season (1,713), but that came on 112 fewer carries than the guy that finished a mere 25 yards ahead of him.

From their site:

Get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft with positional and big board rankings from the team at The NFL Draft Bible.

Top 4 picks:

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

#20: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

#37: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

#52: IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

#83: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

#123: EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

#151: OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#154: OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

#198: OT Conner Galvin, Baylor

#237: TE Noah Gindorff, NDSU

FTR’s takeaway(s): I could get onboard with each of our first 6 picks but then using both of our R5s and our R6 on OTs? That would really turn some heads.

From their site:

After 20 years of scouting, I’ve learned better than to significantly adjust my rankings of football players based on the workouts conducted since the season began. Terrific workouts are the expectation of the best players in the draft, after all. Disappointing results, however, are a red flag and led to some big drops on my last update.

Top 4 picks:

QB Bryce Young, Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

#20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

#37: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

#52: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

#83: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

FTR’s takeaway(s): I would be throwing a HUGE party at the end of Day One. And scratching my head after Day Two (even though I like 2 of the 3 picks).

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

#20: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

#37: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

#52: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

#83: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

FTR’s takeaway(s): I like the symmetry of using both of our R1s on defensive players from Georgia; I just wish I didn’t have reservations about Jalen Carter.

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

#20: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

#37: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

#52: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

#83: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

#123: DT Kobie Turner, Waker Forest

#151: RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#154: LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

#198: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

#237: WR Jaden Haselwood, Arkansas

FTR’s takeaway(s): Zero complaints about landing Anthony Richardson with our first pick of the 2nd round (!!). Like the Julius Brents pick at #83. Three wideouts though, including QJ at #5? Hmmm . . .

Top 4 picks:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama DT Jalen Carter, Georgia QB Bryce Young, Alabama QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

#20: WR Jordan Addison, USC

#37: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

#52: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

#83: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

#123: S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

#151: CB Mehki Garner, LSU

#154: EDGE Dylan Horton, TCU

#198: FB Hunter Luepke, NDSU

#237: OT Trevor Reid, Louisville

FTR’s takeaway(s): I like that we drafted a fullback, but will we use him? Also, has any NFL team ever drafted two Syracuse players in the same draft, let alone with back-to-back picks? (Don’t answer that.)

From their site:

Our former NFL personnel evaluators provide their expertise and insight on the prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft from the perspective of those who have been in team draft rooms. These are only the rankings of players they have scouted personally. New prospects are added frequently.

Top 4 picks:

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia WR Quentin Johnston, TCU QB Will Levis, Kentucky DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Seattle’s 2023 draft class:

#5: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

#20: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennesee

#37: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

#52: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

#83: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

#123: OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

#151: EDGE Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas

#154: RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#198: S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

#237: N/A (their list stops on #208)

FTR’s takeaway(s): This board is pretty wild, but it would have us landing Will Anderson Jr. at #5 so . . . Go Hawks!

POLL TIME

As promised, it’s poll time!

Favorite overall draft class

Poll Which ‘Big Board’ results in your favorite Seahawks draft class? Pro Football Network’s NFL Industry Consensus Big Board (B. Robinson, B. Branch, J. Hyatt, M. Smith etc.)

NFL Mock Draft Database’s 2023 Consensus Big Board (J. Carter, B. Branch, M. Smith, S. Avila, etc.)

The Athletic’s 2023 NFL Consensus Big Board 4.0 (B. Robinson, J. Gibbs, C. Kancey, S. Ika, and J. Skinner)

The Athletic’s Updated Top 100 Prospect Rankings (C. Stroud, J. Gibbs, T. Simpson, C. Phillips, Z. Pickens)

Pro Football Focus’s Big Board 2023 (C. Stroud, B. Bresee, D. Henley, A. Carter, etc.)

Walter Football’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (P. Skoronski, C. Kancey, M. Smith, K. Miller, B. Young)

Drafttek’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board Top-500 (T. Wilson, M. Mayer, M. Smith, K. Benton, etc.)

The Sporting News’ Updated Big Board (C. Stroud, J. Gibbs, K. Boutte, J. Skinner, etc.)

ESPN’s Best Available (P. Skoronski, JSN, I. Foskey, J. Brown, etc.)

CBS Sports 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (D. Witherspoon, Z. Flowers, M. Bergeron, S. LaPorta, etc.)

Sports Illustrated’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (C. Stroud, L. Van Ness, C. Kancey, J. Tippmann, etc.)

Fox Sports’ 100 Best Available Players (B. Robinson, JSN, C. Phillips, Z. Charbonnet, C. Tillman)

Tankathon’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (J. Carter, N. Smith, M. Smith, L. Musgrave, K. Boutte)

NFL Draft Buzz’s Overall Rankings 2023 NFL Draft (Q. Johnston, E. Forbes, A. Richardson, I. Foskey, etc.)

NFL Draft Diamond’s Top 400 Prospects (M. Murphy, J. Addison, D. Wright, M. Bergeron, etc.)

The 33rd Team’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (W. Anderson, H. Hooker, B. Ojulari. K. Benton, etc.) vote view results 2% Pro Football Network’s NFL Industry Consensus Big Board (B. Robinson, B. Branch, J. Hyatt, M. Smith etc.) (10 votes)

8% NFL Mock Draft Database’s 2023 Consensus Big Board (J. Carter, B. Branch, M. Smith, S. Avila, etc.) (34 votes)

3% The Athletic’s 2023 NFL Consensus Big Board 4.0 (B. Robinson, J. Gibbs, C. Kancey, S. Ika, and J. Skinner) (15 votes)

3% The Athletic’s Updated Top 100 Prospect Rankings (C. Stroud, J. Gibbs, T. Simpson, C. Phillips, Z. Pickens) (15 votes)

10% Pro Football Focus’s Big Board 2023 (C. Stroud, B. Bresee, D. Henley, A. Carter, etc.) (40 votes)

2% Walter Football’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (P. Skoronski, C. Kancey, M. Smith, K. Miller, B. Young) (8 votes)

3% Drafttek’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board Top-500 (T. Wilson, M. Mayer, M. Smith, K. Benton, etc.) (15 votes)

1% The Sporting News’ Updated Big Board (C. Stroud, J. Gibbs, K. Boutte, J. Skinner, etc.) (6 votes)

0% ESPN’s Best Available (P. Skoronski, JSN, I. Foskey, J. Brown, etc.) (2 votes)

0% CBS Sports 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (D. Witherspoon, Z. Flowers, M. Bergeron, S. LaPorta, etc.) (1 vote)

16% Sports Illustrated’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (C. Stroud, L. Van Ness, C. Kancey, J. Tippmann, etc.) (63 votes)

0% Fox Sports’ 100 Best Available Players (B. Robinson, JSN, C. Phillips, Z. Charbonnet, C. Tillman) (3 votes)

18% Tankathon’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (J. Carter, N. Smith, M. Smith, L. Musgrave, K. Boutte) (70 votes)

4% NFL Draft Buzz’s Overall Rankings 2023 NFL Draft (Q. Johnston, E. Forbes, A. Richardson, I. Foskey, etc.) (16 votes)

0% NFL Draft Diamond’s Top 400 Prospects (M. Murphy, J. Addison, D. Wright, M. Bergeron, etc.) (1 vote)

22% The 33rd Team’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board (W. Anderson, H. Hooker, B. Ojulari. K. Benton, etc.) (86 votes) 385 votes total Vote Now

Favorite pick at #5

Poll Who is your favorite pick at #5 overall? Bijan Robinson (RB)

C.J. Stroud (QB)

Devon Witherspoon (CB)

Jalen Carter (DT)

Myles Murphy (EDGE)

Peter Skoronski (OT)

Quentin Johnston (WR)

Tyree Wilson (EDGE)

Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE) vote view results 3% Bijan Robinson (RB) (19 votes)

29% C.J. Stroud (QB) (177 votes)

0% Devon Witherspoon (CB) (1 vote)

11% Jalen Carter (DT) (67 votes)

0% Myles Murphy (EDGE) (1 vote)

1% Peter Skoronski (OT) (7 votes)

0% Quentin Johnston (WR) (1 vote)

2% Tyree Wilson (EDGE) (15 votes)

51% Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE) (306 votes) 594 votes total Vote Now

Favorite pick at #20

Poll Who is your favorite pick at #20 overall? Brian Branch (S)

Bryan Bresee (DT)

Calijah Kancey (DT)

Emmanuel Forbes (CB)

Hendon Hooker (QB)

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR)

Jordan Addison (WR)

Lukas Van Ness (EDGE)

Michael Mayer (TE)

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

Zay Flowers (WR) vote view results 2% Brian Branch (S) (16 votes)

9% Bryan Bresee (DT) (53 votes)

14% Calijah Kancey (DT) (79 votes)

0% Emmanuel Forbes (CB) (0 votes)

6% Hendon Hooker (QB) (35 votes)

3% Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) (17 votes)

34% Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) (185 votes)

1% Jordan Addison (WR) (8 votes)

6% Lukas Van Ness (EDGE) (35 votes)

9% Michael Mayer (TE) (50 votes)

8% Nolan Smith (EDGE) (46 votes)

3% Zay Flowers (WR) (18 votes) 542 votes total Vote Now

Favorite pick at #37

Poll Who is your favorite pick at #37 overall? Anthony Richardson (QB)

B.J. Ojulari (EDGE)

Calijah Kancey (DT)

Clark Phillips III (CB)

Daiyan Henley (LB)

Darnell Wright (OT)

Isaiah Foskey (EDGE)

Jalin Hyatt (WR)

Kayshon Boutte (WR)

Matthew Bergeron (OT)

Mazi Smith (DT)

Trenton Simpson (LB) vote view results 58% Anthony Richardson (QB) (309 votes)

0% B.J. Ojulari (EDGE) (2 votes)

4% Calijah Kancey (DT) (26 votes)

0% Clark Phillips III (CB) (2 votes)

2% Daiyan Henley (LB) (13 votes)

0% Darnell Wright (OT) (3 votes)

0% Isaiah Foskey (EDGE) (3 votes)

1% Jalin Hyatt (WR) (9 votes)

0% Kayshon Boutte (WR) (1 vote)

0% Matthew Bergeron (OT) (0 votes)

28% Mazi Smith (DT) (148 votes)

2% Trenton Simpson (LB) (11 votes) 527 votes total Vote Now

Favorite pick at #52

Poll Who is your favorite pick at #52 overall? Andre Carter II (EDGE)

Clark Phillips III (CB)

Isaiah Foskey (EDGE)

Ji’Ayir Brown (S)

J.L. Skinner (S)

Joe Tippmann (OC)

Keeanu Benton (DT)

Kendre Miller (RB)

Luke Musgrave (TE)

Mazi Smith (DT)

Sam LaPorta (TE)

Siaki Ika (DT)

Steve Avila (IOL)

Zach Charbonnet (RB) vote view results 4% Andre Carter II (EDGE) (23 votes)

1% Clark Phillips III (CB) (9 votes)

1% Isaiah Foskey (EDGE) (8 votes)

0% Ji’Ayir Brown (S) (4 votes)

4% J.L. Skinner (S) (24 votes)

8% Joe Tippmann (OC) (43 votes)

2% Keeanu Benton (DT) (14 votes)

0% Kendre Miller (RB) (3 votes)

3% Luke Musgrave (TE) (18 votes)

45% Mazi Smith (DT) (225 votes)

0% Sam LaPorta (TE) (2 votes)

8% Siaki Ika (DT) (43 votes)

13% Steve Avila (IOL) (69 votes)

2% Zach Charbonnet (RB) (12 votes) 497 votes total Vote Now

