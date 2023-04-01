Pre-Snap Reads 4/1: What are the chances that the Seahawks trade up in the draft?

Depending on when and where you are reading these words, we are a little less than 27 days away from the draft. Intrigue builds and our Seattle Seahawks still have many holes on the roster. It seems maybe Ryan Neal won’t be re-signed? Does that mean Shelby Harris won’t be back as well? We are fated to observe. All we can do is read the links and wait.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 draft: Top-4 worst and best case scenarios - Seaside Joe

Will Levis is sliding hard before we even get to draft night: Seaside Joe 1490

Are the Seahawks going to trade up to #3? « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve got my notes on Anthony Richardson’s pro-day coming up but first I wanted to reflect on speculation provided by two separate reporters.

Seahawks still have more work to do to strengthen defensive line - Seahawks Wire

Despite the additions of Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, the Seattle Seahawks still have glaring holes to address on the defensive line.

Rost: What Seahawks' moves in free agency tell us about their 2023 plans - Seattle Sports

Actions speak louder than words. So, when it comes to the Seahawks’ moves in free agency, what does that tell us about their 2023 plans?

Huard: The late-round 'monster' Wisconsin LB the Seahawks should draft - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard is a big fan of Wisconsin LB/edge rusher Nick Herbig, and he thinks Herbig could be a great late-round pick for the Seahawks.

Seahawks rescind tender on restricted free agent S Ryan Neal - ESPN.com

The Seattle Seahawks have rescinded their tender on restricted free agent safety Ryan Neal, according ESPN's Field Yates, making him an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

Resetting the Seahawks’ defense: How do new pieces fit, and what holes remain? - The Athletic

Bobby Wagner is back, and the secondary is deep and versatile, but there's still a gaping hole up front and minimal depth at linebacker.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Four Trade Scenarios to Move Up For Anthony Richardson, Other QB - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Enamored by this year's talented crop of quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks may be thinking future with a top-five pick. But they may need to trade up if they want to select a signal caller, which may cost a pretty penny.

NFC West News

49ers news: Who was the most underrated 49er during the past decade? - Niners Nation

Who would you pick?

The Offseason Will do Little to Help Trey Lance Become 49ers Starter - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The odds are against Trey Lance when it comes to reclaiming his role as the 49ers starting quarterback.

Is Will Anderson to Arizona Cardinals a Perfect Match? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have the opportunity to draft Will Anderson Jr.: Is he a perfect fit for the team?

2023 Arizona Cardinals: MOJO “Prove It” Plan - Revenge of the Birds

By virtue of Monti Ossenfort’s and Jonathan Gannon’s modus operandi (aka MOJO’s m.o.), 2023 has become a "prove it" year for the vast majority of the players who are currently on the Arizona...

2023 NFL Draft is Rams’ most important since taking Jared Goff in 2016 - Turf Show Times

This could be the start of LA’s next championship window, but it all hinges on who they select in April

Sean McVay's Message: Los Angeles Rams Must Focus on 'Process' For 2023 Success - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has seen it all in his tenure with the franchise, and knows that sufficient unto the day is... the work that must be put in to win more in 2023.

Around The NFL

Pat McAfee files motion to dismiss Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit - Larry Brown Sports

Pat McAfee filed a motion to dismiss Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit and issued a lengthy statement on Twitter about it

Jim Trotter accuses NFL Media of covering up owner behavior - ProFootballTalk

It’s officially Jim Trotter’s last day with NFL Media. And he’s going out with a flourish.

Jalen Hurts' forthcoming megadeal underscores Eagles' brilliance; Julian Love reshapes Seahawks' D - NFL.com

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks studies one organization's spectacular work at the game's most important position. Plus, an overlooked signing that could completely revitalize a once-proud defense.

Patriots' QB focus is on Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe -- not Lamar Jackson - New England Patriots - ESPN

Despite owner Robert Kraft's comments this week about Jackson, the Patriots are expected to enter 2023 with Jones and Zappe at quarterback.

What pro days mean for top QBs like Anthony Richardson; Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be top WR on board; and a Cam Newton cameo - Yahoo Sports

In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.

The secret sauce of the Vic Fangio Defense — and meatballs — is the man himself - The Athletic

One of the NFL's most respected NFL minds is eager to make a Super Bowl push in Miami after a disappointing turn as boss in Denver.

Howie Roseman on Eagles' quick turnaround: 'In our market, there is no rebuilding' - NFL.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said this week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce that he detests the term "rebuild." He noted that a year of cratering actually helps speed up the process rather than a slow stacking of middling chips.

Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson? Four reasons why Jets should add star QB from the Ravens, not the Packers - CBSSports.com

If the Jets are going to surrender picks and absorb a huge contract, Jackson is the long-term play