Seahawks Drafts from the Past: 1993

In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s take a look back on the Seattle Seahawks draft classes from 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago. I’ll list each draft pick and give a short summary of their career achievements – if applicable. This time we’re looking at 1993 where I can confidently say there will be a similarity with the upcoming 2023 draft class…those sweet retro jerseys that are making a comeback this year!

Round 1, Pick #2 – Rick Mirer, QB, Notre Dame

After a disastrous 2-14 record in the 1992 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks held the second overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft and were looking to find their franchise quarterback just two years removed from selecting Dan McGwire in the first round. he New England Patriots used the first overall pick on quarterback Drew Bledsoe, the local product from Walla Walla, WA by way of Washington State. Seattle turned to another quarterback, Rick Mirer, from Notre Dame who had compiled a 29-7-1 record as a starter in South Bend and was drawing comparisons to former Golden Domer Joe Montana. Sounds like a slam dunk pick!

To be fair, Mirer’s rookie season wasn’t a complete disaster. He was put to the test early, becoming only the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to start all of his team’s games. Mirer also set NFL rookie records for attempts, completions, and yards on his way to sharing the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with Jerome Bettis.

Unfortunately, that was arguably the highlight of Mirer’s Seahawks career as he would post a 20-31 record over his four years in Seattle with a 50/76 TD/INT ratio. There is a silver lining as Mirer was traded to the Chicago Bears along with a fourth-round pick for Chicago’s first-rounder in 1997…that was eventually packaged to move up to select cornerback Shawn Springs.

Round 2, Pick #30 – Carlton Gray, DB, UCLA

Carlton Gray, a First-Team All-American senior cornerback from UCLA, was selected with Seattle’s following pick. Gray battled injuries his first two years with the Seahawks, missing 11 games. His best year was 1995 when he played in all 16 games and recorded 4 INTs. Gray totaled 9 INTs in a Seahawks uniform before bouncing around the NFL and finishing his career in Kansas City in 2000.

Round 4, Pick #85 – Dean Wells, LB, Kentucky

Wells put up a solid NFL career, appearing in 129 games over nine seasons – six in Seattle and three in Carolina. His 1996-1997 stretch in Seattle was notable with 199 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumbles recovered. Not too shabby!

Round 5, Pick #114 – Terrence Warren, WR, Hampton

It’s probably safe to say that the Seahawks drafted Terrence Warren for his speed and hoped that they could develop him into an NFL wide receiver. As a senior in high school, Warren won a gold medal in the IAAF World Junior Track and Field Championships as part of the United States 400-meter relay team. He was also a two-time NCAA Division II national champion in the 200-meter dash at Hampton University. As an NFL football player, Warren never recorded a reception and really only featured as a kick returner. He lasted two seasons in Seattle and played one game for the San Francisco 49ers in 1995 before leaving the NFL.

Round 7, Pick #170 – Michael McCrary, DE, Wake Forest

McCrary is one of those players that seems like a missed opportunity for the Seahawks. His first three seasons in Seattle weren’t particularly noteworthy with 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a backup. In 1996, however, McCrary finally got the starting nod and exploded with 13.5 sacks. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason and made the Pro Bowl in both 1997 and 1998, racking up 26.0 sacks. McCrary was a starter on the legendary Ravens Super Bowl team and posted 2.0 sacks in that 34-7 drubbing of the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. He is third in career sacks in Ravens history with 51.0.

Round 8, Pick #197 – Jeff Blackshear, G, Louisiana-Monroe

Blackshear played in 47 games for the Seahawks over three years, including starting all 16 games of the 1994 season. Blackshear played in 128 total games over nine years with a stretch from 1996-2000 where he started 75 of a possible 80 games with Baltimore and Kansas City.

Round 8, Pick #204 – Antonio Edwards, DE, Valdosta State

Edwards played in 50 games, starting 24, with Seattle through 1997. He recorded 13.0 sacks, 1 safety, and an 83-yard fumble recovery TD. Interestingly, Edwards was the twelfth (good number) overall pick of the 2001 XFL Draft by the Las Vegas Outlaws.

The Seahawks 1993 draft class as a whole was nearly as disappointing as the 1992 season. Okay, maybe not that bad, but there’s an argument to be made when the lasting memory of first-rounder Rick Mirer’s Seattle career may be the fact that he was part of a series of trades that allowed the Seahawks to draft Shawn Springs in 1997. Oh well, here’s a tweet with Michael McCrary decked out in purple and proudly displaying his Super Bowl XXXV ring.