The consensus on Anthony Richardson is pretty well agreed upon: his measurables are off the charts (basically historic) while his footwork and decision-making are seen as lacking. Of course, great coaching and a good attitude by the prospect increases the likelihood both the team and the player reach near-full potential. Our Seattle Seahawks have taken the position that any of the top-ten prospects are desirable. In 18 days, we will know better as to what the ‘Hawks have been planning all along. Until that exciting day, be here. Thank you for reading.

Seahawks News

Myles Murphy: Why Draft? - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks have two top-20 picks and Murphy is back in the conversation: Seaside Joe 1499

2023 NFL draft: 13 potential safety targets for the Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

Here are 13 potential safety targets for the Seahawks in the draft, including the four who they have held official meetings with.

Some further thoughts on yesterday’s A+ mock attempt « Seahawks Draft Blog

Yesterday I used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to try and create an A+ draft for the Seahawks. The focus was on talent instead of need. I was happy with the outcome but some disagreed with a couple of picks.

Russell Okung shows off massive size weight reduction since retiring - ProFootballTalk

Most NFL offensive linemen spend their careers carrying around a bunch of extra weight. In recent years, more and more of them drop all of it and then some after they retire.

Seahawks Draft: BYU QB Jaren Hall has Russell Wilson traits - Seattle Sports

When Michael Bumpus watches BYU QB Jaren Hall, he sees a "younger and more modern" version of former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wi

Seahawks Draft Profile: Does Anthony Richardson Warrant Top-Five Selection For Seattle? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A rare quarterback prospect from a physical traits standpoint, Florida's Anthony Richardson enters the 2023 NFL Draft as a bit of an enigma due to limited experience and a low completion rate. Do his strengths justify a top-five investment from the Seattle Seahawks?

NFC West News

NFL draft: 49ers meet with Keondre Coburn - Niners Wire

The 49ers had a pre-draft dinner with Texas DL Keondre Coburn.

Arizona Cardinals Named One of Worst Drafting Teams in NFL - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus says the Arizona Cardinals can do much better in the NFL Draft.

Should the Cardinals Consider a QB at Pick #3? - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson’s Mock Draft created quite a splash and ripple effect for Cardinals’ fans on Twitter.

Rams news: Winners & Losers between free agency and NFL Draft - Turf Show Times

Michael Hoecht and Cobie Durant have been thrust into leadership roles on defense

Los Angeles Rams Roster Losses 'Inevitable,' Says Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are about to go into a new season with a new and different look to their roster. Coach Sean McVay explains why.

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson has notable response to Ravens' big move - Larry Brown Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an interesting response to the team's signing of Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday.

Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent' - NFL.com

The Bengals and Chiefs need no help bolstering their rivalry, but a former Cincinnati quarterback decided to add fuel to the fire by mentioning Joe Burrow as the NFL's best QB over Patrick Mahomes.

Saints continue to build roster heading into 2023 NFL draft - New Orleans Saints - ESPN

As the New Orleans builds out its roster, here's a positional breakdown of where they need to look in the offseason on both sides of the ball.

Former Patriots staffer says shopping Mac Jones is 'against everything' Bill Belichick would do - CBSSports.com

Mike Lombardi worked for the Patriots in the 2000s