DraftKings sets early over/under on Seahawks 2023 win total at 8.5 games

The 2023 regular season is scheduled to start on September 7th with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the NFL Kickoff Game.

That’s a hair under five months from now.

Free agency opened less than a month ago, and the NFL Draft is still 2-1/2 weeks away.

None of that matters though because the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook already know how many games each team is going to win in 2023.

Okay, not really, but they have set the Over/Under for how many games each of the league’s 32 teams will win, and have presumably done so in a way that will yield the most bets on both sides of the line.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the Over/Under is 8-1/2 games.

On the one hand, that’s three full games higher than where the line was set last season (yay, Seahawks!). On the other hand, it’s three full games below the over/under for the San Francisco 49ers (boo, Whiners!)

The good news is that the Seahawks hit the over by beating the Cardinals in Week 9 last season. The bad news is that 2022 doesn’t matter when (if) placing bets this year.

If you gamble, do so responsibly, and good luck!

Go Hawks, and Go 12s!

Bonus Coverage

Looking across the NFC West, the NFC in general, and the league as a whole, here are some of the more interesting lines:

The NFC West:

Seattle Seahawks: (always the most interesting) Over 8.5 is -105; Under 8.5 is -115.

(always the most interesting) Over 8.5 is -105; Under 8.5 is -115. Santa Clara: Over 11.5 is +110; Under 11.5 is -130

Over 11.5 is +110; Under 11.5 is -130 The Los Angeles Rams : The Over/Under is 7-1/2; Over is -140; Under is +115

The Over/Under is 7-1/2; Over is -140; Under is +115 Arizona Cardinals: Tied with the Houston Texans for the lowest Over/Under at 5-1/2; Over is +110; Under is -130.

Highest Projected Win Totals in the NFC:

Santa Clara: Already mentioned - twice

Already mentioned - twice Philadelphia Eagles : Over/Under is 10-1/2; Over is -150; Under is +120

Over/Under is 10-1/2; Over is -150; Under is +120 Dallas Cowboys : Over/Under is 9-1/2; Over is -125; Under is +105

Over/Under is 9-1/2; Over is -125; Under is +105 Detroit Lions : Over/Under is 9-1/2; Over is -120; Under is +100

Over/Under is 9-1/2; Over is -120; Under is +100 New Orleans Saints: Over/Under matches the Cowboys and Lions; Over is +105; Under is —125

Add it all up and you’ll find that there are only six NFC teams that DraftKings is projecting more wins for than the Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings (-130 / +110) and New York Giants (+105 / -125) are also projected to win 8-1/2 games in 2023.

Highest Projected Win Totals in the AFC:

That makes eight AFC teams that are projected to win more games than the Seahawks next season. The Baltimore Ravens (-150 / +120), Denver Broncos (-110 / -110), and Pittsburgh Steelers (-110 / -110) are projected at 8-1/2 wins.