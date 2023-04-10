2023 NFL Draft: ‘At least six teams’ have asked Cardinals about trading No. 3 pick

We’ve already seen one team trade into the top-5 of this month’s NFL Draft, and we may yet see another team do the same in the coming days.

The Carolina Panthers hold the number one pick after moving from No. 9 to the spot previously held by the Chicago Bears, but another potential trade candidate is the No. 3 spot occupied by the Arizona Cardinals. Unsurprisingly, with several quarterback-needy teams in the mix, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a half-dozen teams have inquired with Arizona about a possible trade.

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

Arizona is the one team in the top-5 that is theoretically not in the hunt for a quarterback. We anticipate the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts all to select a QB, whereas the Seattle Seahawks could be in on (presumably) Anthony Richardson if he’s not taken by then. The Cardinals, should they keep their pick, would be the favorites to land pass rusher Will Anderson Jr given their need to retool their defense.

A part of me wanted to write “Six teams are looking to leapfrog the Seahawks for the 3rd overall pick” as an alternate headline, but I cannot 100 percent rule out the possibility that Seattle is so enamored with Anthony Richardson that they would do a plot twist and actually trade up to assure themselves of getting him. Most likely though, the Seahawks aren’t in the trade up discussion. The Cardinals pick is still worth keeping an eye on given how it could impact Seattle’s plans come April 27th.