2023 NFL Draft preview: Scouting report on Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Seattle Seahawks need for a defensive lineman has been discussed at length in my draft articles. While there are some high-profile potential draft targets in Round 1, in this piece we will break down Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who could be an option on Day 2.

Games watched - 2022 TCU champ vs. Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Missouri

Relative Athletic Score (RAS)

Strengths

Biggest strength - quickness off of the line - Anudike-Uzomah is rapid off the ball, and he has the ability to quickly reduce the space between him and the offensive lineman. Because of his speed he is able to beat slower linemen to the outside with straight speed moves. On his speed rush moves, he occasionally added a chop or swipe with his hands which greatly improved the success rate of the move.

He tries to use a jab step with a cut inside off of his speed move to prevent linemen from cheating too far to the outside. He is able to generate some pressure with this move, although it is one that needs further refinement.

He does have a good motor when rushing the passer. Even when he over rushes or gets stood up he tries to remain in the play by chasing the quarterback down or becoming a spy.

In the running game he is able to disengage from blockers once the runner gets past the line of scrimmage. Anudike-Uzomah has active hands which is how he disengages as he either swipes or chops the hands of the offensive lineman.

Against the run he has good (6) pursuit, as there are instances in which he is one of the furthest defenders down the field trying to bring down the ball carrier. Additionally, there are several instances where Anudike-Uzomah is lined up on one side of the field but ends up on the opposite sideline, trying to run the play down.

Anudike-Uzomah does a good job of incorporating his length in the running game by quickly getting his arms extended.

Anudike-Uzomah is a versatile defensive lineman as he can reduce down to a 3-tech (lined up over a guard) and go out to a 9-tech (outside of the tackle).

Weaknesses

Biggest weakness - struggles against physical linemen - In the running game Anudike-Uzomah struggles against offensive lineman who are more physical as they are often able to move him out of the way or seal him off from the gap. He has similar struggles in the passing game as well as more physical lineman are able to anchor down against him with some ease.

When going around the edge he does not have much of any bend in his lower half.

Outside of his speed moves, Anudike-Uzomah does not have a true go-to move to generate pressure.

On all types of pass rush moves, (mainly bullrushes) he rushes with too high of a pad level and when he tries to get low, he more often than not ends up on the ground and pancaked.

Anudike-Uzomah has a tendency to lean on an offensive lineman, which resulted in him being shoved to the ground and struggling to generate any sort of pressure.

With his speed rushes there are too many instances in which Anudike-Uzomah overruns the passer.

Anudike-Uzomah needs to be better at recognizing screens, as there were far too many that were run to his side that he rushed the passer and got taken out of the play as a result.

Anudike-Uzomah struggles to gain leverage in the running game as he gets too upright, too quickly. This limits his impact against interior offensive lineman and in short yardage situations.

Anudike-Uzomah needs to do a better job of setting the edge; he frequently would shoot inside, when he was the furthest outside defenders in the front seven.

Floor/ceiling - Anudike-Uzomah’s very good (7) athleticism, good (6) burst, tackling, play strength and motor gives him the ceiling of a solid starter. However, his propensity to end up on the ground, lack of a go-to pass rushing move, consistency in being eliminated by doubles and lack of consistent edge contain gives him the floor of a high-end backup.

Grade - 6.5 - Low end starter first day of second season - Late second

Grade explanation - There are certainly enticing aspects of Anudike-Uzomah’s game, mainly his athleticism. If he gets with the right coaching staff who is able to mold him as a pass rusher it is not difficult to envision him becoming an 8-10 sack guy. However, there is a lot of molding that needs to be done in order for that to happen down the road. My biggest concern with him is how badly he struggled in the running game against more physical linemen and just how inconsistent his leverage was. I think Anudike-Uzomah is more likely to settle around his base grade of a low-end starter rather than coming close to his ceiling, which is why I gave him a late second round grade.

Schematic fit - Anudike-Uzomah projects best as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. He can reduce down to a 3-tech if needed and can play on either side of the defensive line which makes him a truly versatile piece. His inconsistent leverage might take him off of the field in short yardage situations. On third down and obvious passing situations his usage will be inconsistent as he struggles too often but should excel against less athletic and slower tackles because of his speed and burst off the ball.

